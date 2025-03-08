5 Of The Best Google Voice Alternatives Available

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology has transformed how businesses handle their communications. Unlike traditional landlines, VoIP services let you make calls over the internet using smartphones, computers, or desk phones. Businesses and professionals — including this writer — turn to VoIP services like Google Voice for useful features like call routing, voicemail transcription, business text messaging, video conferencing, and beyond.

VoIP phone systems offer cost-effective, flexible solutions for businesses big, small, and every other size in between. While Google Voice is one of the more popular options, first-hand experience using other platforms reveals Google's VoIP system has its fair share of limitations that may not suit every business.

For those seeking alternatives, several platforms come to mind. These Google Voice alternatives give you similar functionality, call management, and integration options the VoIP service is known for, but with their own proprietary spins. No matter which one you ultimately pick, any one of these five alternatives are worthy of consideration alongside Google Voice.