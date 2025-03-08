5 Of The Best Google Voice Alternatives Available
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology has transformed how businesses handle their communications. Unlike traditional landlines, VoIP services let you make calls over the internet using smartphones, computers, or desk phones. Businesses and professionals — including this writer — turn to VoIP services like Google Voice for useful features like call routing, voicemail transcription, business text messaging, video conferencing, and beyond.
VoIP phone systems offer cost-effective, flexible solutions for businesses big, small, and every other size in between. While Google Voice is one of the more popular options, first-hand experience using other platforms reveals Google's VoIP system has its fair share of limitations that may not suit every business.
For those seeking alternatives, several platforms come to mind. These Google Voice alternatives give you similar functionality, call management, and integration options the VoIP service is known for, but with their own proprietary spins. No matter which one you ultimately pick, any one of these five alternatives are worthy of consideration alongside Google Voice.
Dialpad: an all-in-one with AI assistance
Dialpad is an AI-powered business communication platform that goes beyond traditional VoIP services to bring together calling, messaging, and meetings into one app. Touted as an all-in-one productivity solution, its AI-driven features (such as real-time transcription, automated call summaries, and real-time assist cards) offer its users tons of valuable insights to improve customer interactions and streamline workflows. (Plus, it looks super clean — even cleaner than Google's signature minimalist aesthetic.)
Dialpad's cross-device functionality helps users stay connected across desktops, mobile devices, and desk phones. Plus, its key products (including Dialpad Connect, Dialpad Meetings, and Dialpad Sell) check several boxes beyond basic VoIP offerings. It can also integrate with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, making it an even more versatile choice than Google Voice alone. With strong AI capabilities and seamless integration, Dialpad stands out from other VoIP services for its comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to Voice over Internet Protocol.
Nextiva: calls, messaging, collaboration, and more
Nextiva is another strong contender in the VoIP space, offering a place for calls, messaging, and team collaboration to exist as one. Complete with the NextivaONE softphone app, this Google Voice alternative provides a really smart interface for managing calls, scheduling meetings, and sharing files with the team. Another one of its standout features is its powerful call analytics and reporting tools, which deliver deep insights into call performance and customer interactions.
While Nextiva lacks AI-driven transcription or call analysis, it excels in reliability and ease of use. Businesses trying to find a stable, feature-rich VoIP service with excellent call management capabilities will likely be very pleased with that they find in Nextiva. Plus, its 24/7 customer support makes Nextiva an excellent choice for businesses that operate globally or otherwise outside of traditional nine to five working hours. You might not have all those fancy-schmancy AI features, but you might not miss them, either.
Ringblaze: a simple pick for small businesses and startups
Not to be confused with RingCentral, another VoIP service on this list, Ringblaze is a platform designed for small businesses needing a simple yet effective Voice over Internet Protocol solution. It features a shared inbox where teams can collaborate on customer calls and messages (which prevents duplicate responses and improves overall efficiency in one). Ringblaze also offers a website call widget, letting visitors contact your business directly with a single tap or click.
Ringblaze's collaborative dashboard is another point in its favor. It lets teams assign call owners, add comments, and track customer interactions in real time. The platform also supports international calls, call recording, and business text messaging, making it a great choice for growing businesses. Its transparent pricing model with no hidden fees makes it a budget-friendly option for startups and small businesses, too. Not to mention: Who doesn't love a quick setup and a clean, user-friendly interface?
RingCentral: a scalable and sophisticated VoIP platform
RingCentral is one of the most established VoIP solutions in the game, with over 400,000 customers worldwide (and counting). If size factors into your consideration for a Google Voice alternative, you'd be hard-pressed to find another one with this many users. It provides a cloud-based communication system that includes AI-powered call management, advanced phone features, video meetings, and unlimited team messaging. RingCentral also integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and HubSpot, making it a powerful tool for businesses using multiple software platforms.
RingCentral's AI conversation intelligence and analytics tools are another positive, helping businesses optimize communication strategies and improve customer interactions in much less time than VoIP options without. Its scalability makes it suitable for companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises. As far as cost is concerned, RingCentral offers customizable plans for you to pick and choose features for your specific needs.
Zoom Phone: safe, secure, and simple to use
Zoom Phone is a VoIP service from Zoom. Yes, that Zoom: the widely recognized video conferencing platform we all know and love. It allows businesses to make calls over the internet using VoIP desk phones or mobile devices, integrating seamlessly with Zoom's existing communication tools. This makes it ideal for businesses already using Zoom for meetings and looking for a unified voice communication solution.
Zoom Phone offers competitive pricing starting at $10 per user per month, with more flexible plans catering to different business needs. That puts it in even more direct competition with Google Voice. It includes essential VoIP features like call recording, call queuing, and ring groups. Additionally, enterprise-grade security with end-to-end encryption ensures safe and private business communications. While its third-party integrations are somewhat limited compared to competitors, businesses prioritizing ease of use and Zoom Meetings integration will find Zoom Phone a streamlined and cost-effective VoIP solution.