How To Record Phone Calls On Android

Over the years, our smartphones have advanced to become some of the most essential tools in our everyday lives. From scheduling our weeks and helping us stick to our budgets to allowing for content creation and connecting to the world around us, the way these devices have enhanced our society is endless and easy to overlook. But for all the things that have gotten easier for phones to do, some seemingly simple functions have only gotten trickier to figure out. One of the most touchy tasks to perform nowadays is recording phone calls, which comes with a surprising number of limitations.

Being able to record calls on your Android smartphone – yes, even the best phones on the market — through the Google recording feature depends entirely on your country, specific device, and carrier. Some models such as Google Pixel don't support this feature at all. Even regions that allow phone call recordings come with stipulations, with U.S. states such as California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania requiring that any recorded conversation receive consent from both parties. Similarly, at the time of writing, the only country where you can set up auto-recording on Android for all your calls is India.

Third-party recording options do exist for Android but require some hacking to work properly. With Google's recording feature, however, it's relatively easy to record calls directly through the Phone app — assuming your phone and carrier support the feature. If that's not the case, you still have a couple of options.