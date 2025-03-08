When Did The Hisense U7K Come Out & Is It A Good TV? (Here's What Owners Say)
The Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV was the brand's middle-of-the-road option in its 2023 lineup, featuring an overall good performance and okay features. It's used for both streaming and gaming due to its impressive color coverage, but does it still hold up in 2025? It does if you just want to get the job done right, according to customers.
When the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV first came out, the 55-inch option was $629, the 65-inch was $799, the 75-inch was $1,129, and the 85-inch — the largest size — was $2,199. Two years later, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV has gone a bit down in price, which could make it worth picking up if it suits your television needs. The 55-inch Hisense U7K is now $498 on Amazon. Not too shabby. The 85-inch Hisense U7K is down to $1,298, nearly $1,000 off the original price. However, it's still not one of the cheapest Hisense TVs you can buy — but it could be worth the reduced price.
Impressive for the price
The Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV has a backlit technology that provides gamers with bright vivid pictures, includes a 144Hz mode for gamers in need of a reliable variable refresh rate, a Dolby sound system with three speakers, and Google TV for easy streaming. At the time of its release, Tom's Guide raved about the bright color quality and trusty game performance, and customers are still agreeing to this day.
While owners say it's probably not the highest quality or longest lasting TV they owned, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV impressed them for the price. On top of its bright and sharp color, one reviewer on Amazon remarked that the TV detects what you're watching or playing to enhance the visual quality, making up for it being a more basic option. They wrote: "I was playing Call of Duty and it enhanced it to 120Hz. I was watching a movie that had IMAX and the TV switched to IMAX quality and IMAX sound quality."
Another surprising feature of the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV is its sound system. Another Amazon reviewer wrote that their TV's built-in Dolby system was an added bonus they weren't aware of. While it won't beat a separately installed sound system, they wrote that you might not even need one. Some reviews on Reddit are harsher, however. Reflecting some tech reviews, a Hisense owner warned others that the TV's upscaling is "awful." Anything that's not 4K may create an underwhelming experience for viewers. Due to this and some motion blur, this owner said it was the "worst TV" they ever owned — but other owners didn't agree, even claiming they never ran into the same issues to that extent. For the price, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV is probably worth a shot if you're not looking for anything fancy — SlashGear said the U7 series is one of the Hisense TVs worth buying.