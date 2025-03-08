When Did The Hisense U7K Come Out & Is It A Good TV? (Here's What Owners Say)

The Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV has a backlit technology that provides gamers with bright vivid pictures, includes a 144Hz mode for gamers in need of a reliable variable refresh rate, a Dolby sound system with three speakers, and Google TV for easy streaming. At the time of its release, Tom's Guide raved about the bright color quality and trusty game performance, and customers are still agreeing to this day.

Advertisement

While owners say it's probably not the highest quality or longest lasting TV they owned, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV impressed them for the price. On top of its bright and sharp color, one reviewer on Amazon remarked that the TV detects what you're watching or playing to enhance the visual quality, making up for it being a more basic option. They wrote: "I was playing Call of Duty and it enhanced it to 120Hz. I was watching a movie that had IMAX and the TV switched to IMAX quality and IMAX sound quality."

Another surprising feature of the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV is its sound system. Another Amazon reviewer wrote that their TV's built-in Dolby system was an added bonus they weren't aware of. While it won't beat a separately installed sound system, they wrote that you might not even need one. Some reviews on Reddit are harsher, however. Reflecting some tech reviews, a Hisense owner warned others that the TV's upscaling is "awful." Anything that's not 4K may create an underwhelming experience for viewers. Due to this and some motion blur, this owner said it was the "worst TV" they ever owned — but other owners didn't agree, even claiming they never ran into the same issues to that extent. For the price, the Hisense U7K Mini-LED TV is probably worth a shot if you're not looking for anything fancy — SlashGear said the U7 series is one of the Hisense TVs worth buying.

Advertisement