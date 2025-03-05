Mini Cooper Dashboard Lights Explained: Understanding Each Character & Color

It's important to make sure that everything in your car works properly. Knowing whether it is time to change your car's oil, replenish its brake fluid, or whether or not the air bags are activated could make all the difference when it comes to safety. The financial impact is another factor, as you don't want to be hit with massive service costs. Luckily, cars have an array of lights and indicators that let you know the status of many elements of your vehicle.

Advertisement

Typically, these are on the dashboard, but for the 2025 Mini Cooper this information will all be on the center console screen, as the traditional dashboard gauges have been eliminated. While these indicators may seem self explanatory, there are nearly two dozen different symbols that could pop up on the screen, and four different colors. You may know some of these common dashboard indicators from other vehicles, but a few can be confusing, especially if you have to distinguish between colors at a quick glance. Here, we're going to break down exactly what all of these symbols and colors mean, so that you can drive your Mini Cooper safely, and with peace of mind.