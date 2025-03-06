Brisk AI: How Does It Work, Who Is It For, & What Data Does It Collect?

Brisk Teaching is an AI-powered workplace solution, built to help teachers speed through their everyday tasks — think developing lesson plans, assessing student essays, and sending emails to parents. It comes in the form of a Chrome extension, making it accessible to almost any online resource like your favorite educational sites (e.g. National Geographic Education, PBS LearningMedia), YouTube, Google Docs, Slides, Forms and Classroom.

This means you won't need to copy and paste your work to Brisk just to use its AI tools — simply open the web app or site you want help with and check out the Brisk features from there. If, however, you need AI help with an offline resource, such as an image, PDF, or Microsoft Word document, don't worry — Brisk supports file uploads too. Once you upload the file to Brisk, you can then treat it like any other online material.

Brisk Teaching is also designed to be intuitive and straightforward. Unlike some AI tools with complicated menus and a steep learning curve, Brisk only has a basic main menu that lists all five of its tools. In fact, you can easily learn to use Brisk in a couple of minutes.

In terms of subscription plans, Brisk Teaching offers three: Free, Pro, and Schools & Districts. The Free plan uses Standard AI model and comes with over 30 tools, while the Pro relies on Turbo AI model and includes additional features, such as Targeted Feedback, AI Detection, and image add-ons in the Presentation Maker. The Schools & Districts plan unlocks even more tools, such as generation of State Practice Tests, SAT Practice Test, UDL Lesson Plans, IEP 504 Templates, and Observation Notes.