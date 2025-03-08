4 Cool Uses For The Knob On A Mechanical Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards like the Lofree Flow Lite100 have gained so much popularity over the years that they're no longer a niche product found on the desk of the most hardcore gamers. Everyone from gamers to office professionals use these audibly-pleasing components for a variety of reasons, including the tactile feedback, color-changing backlight, or better precision. You have likely seen many newer mechanical keyboards have a knob, commonly located in one of the corners. This is what's known as a rotary encoder, but they're also commonly referred to as a media control knob. These are different from fixed-position knobs, which only rotate so much before they can't spin any further.

Rotary encoders, on the other hand, spin in both directions infinitely. There is no stopping point. Users have frequently used this knob to control the volume on their computer. It's easier and faster than using the computer's UI or keyboard key for it. However, the rotary encoder is an adaptable component. You can program it to control a wide variety of functions on your computer and if you're creative enough and have the knowhow, you can nearly operate your computer with nothing more than your keyboard.

Rotary encoders aren't limited to a single function, either, and you can take advantage of the layers and endless possibilities that open up to you. You can use the encoder for volume control on the base layer and something more advanced on another. Read on to discover the many functions you can program into the keyboard's rotary knob.

