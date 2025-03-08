4 Cool Uses For The Knob On A Mechanical Keyboard
Mechanical keyboards like the Lofree Flow Lite100 have gained so much popularity over the years that they're no longer a niche product found on the desk of the most hardcore gamers. Everyone from gamers to office professionals use these audibly-pleasing components for a variety of reasons, including the tactile feedback, color-changing backlight, or better precision. You have likely seen many newer mechanical keyboards have a knob, commonly located in one of the corners. This is what's known as a rotary encoder, but they're also commonly referred to as a media control knob. These are different from fixed-position knobs, which only rotate so much before they can't spin any further.
Rotary encoders, on the other hand, spin in both directions infinitely. There is no stopping point. Users have frequently used this knob to control the volume on their computer. It's easier and faster than using the computer's UI or keyboard key for it. However, the rotary encoder is an adaptable component. You can program it to control a wide variety of functions on your computer and if you're creative enough and have the knowhow, you can nearly operate your computer with nothing more than your keyboard.
Rotary encoders aren't limited to a single function, either, and you can take advantage of the layers and endless possibilities that open up to you. You can use the encoder for volume control on the base layer and something more advanced on another. Read on to discover the many functions you can program into the keyboard's rotary knob.
Zoom in and out of web pages
Sometimes when you're browsing the internet or using a specific app, you might have a difficult time reading some text. Or maybe you're trying to get a good look at a particular detail in an image. In order to get a better glimpse at what you're trying to see, you need to zoom in. The typical way most people accomplish this is with hotkeys, pressing Ctrl and +. If you're old-fashioned, you can look for the zoom feature in the browser menu. The rotary knob on a keyboard eliminates most of the various hassles that go along with those options, though.
With an encoder knob, you can zoom in, find what you're looking for or read what you need to real quick, and zoom out by twisting the knob in the opposite direction. If you're using keyboard shortcuts, you need to tap the keys repeatedly until you get it back to where you prefer it to be normally. Using the Menu is even more frustrating for anyone who likes to be quick with their functionality. Rotary knobs also serve as a button that you can click on. You can program it to return to 100% zoom, eliminating the need to rotate the knob just right.
You're not limited to websites, either. This function works in PDFs and photo-editing software.
Scroll through a web page
There are multiple methods for scrolling through a web page even without a rotary knob. You might have a mouse that you can use the wheel to move up and down, or you can use a touchpad on a laptop. A touchpad in some ways is a little nicer because you can scroll both vertically and horizontally — that's not possible with a mouse wheel. Instead you have to use the mouse to click and hold the scroll bar on the bottom of a browser and drag it side to side. Sometimes there are arrows on a screen that save some time, but a rotary knob can still be much more convenient.
You can program a rotary knob to scroll either vertically or horizontally. If you're working from a desktop, which you most likely are if you're using a mechanical keyboard, program that knob to scroll horizontally and the control over your computer improves greatly. Reddit user Sp09k was rather poetic when they described their use of dual rotary knobs, completely eliminating the need for a mouse. They compared it to an "Etch A Sketch on a cosmic canvas." Obviously that kind of mastery takes some time, but it's hard to deny the functionality a rotary knob or two brings to your computer.
Moreover, you can use the encoder to go back to a previously viewed web page or forward. Some could argue that simply using the mouse is easier, but it's all a matter of preference.
Cycle through different active programs
Using the mouse or touchpad to hover over the desktop taskbar in search of another program to click on isn't just for rookies — it's time consuming and sometimes not possible. Some people save themselves time by pressing the Alt and Tab keys on their keyboard. However, that method requires you to hold down the Alt key and continuously tap the Tab key to cycle through each program. You can save some time by programming the rotary encoder to do it for you. With the encoder, you don't have to hold down a key at all. Turn the knob until the program you want is highlighted and simply press down on it.
Having to Alt/Tab out of a program is a commonly used function for gamers because unless you're playing in Window mode, there aren't many other ways to minimize the game. Every once in a while you need to tab out of the game to go look at or respond to someone in Discord, or check something in a browser because you're in a heated debate with somebody in the midst of a "Call of Duty" game. Nothing saves more time than the rotary knob encoder.
Timeline scrubbing
Ever watch a YouTube video and want to fast forward through it? Or rewind it with ease? Sure, one of the many YouTube features you'll kick yourself for not using is the many different keyboard shortcuts that improve your viewing experience, but a rotary knob improves it even further. Rotate the knob in one direction and you can fast forward through the video. Spin it the other way and you can rewind it.
This ability also exists for those video editors out there who aren't using their iPhone or Android device to edit videos. Rotate the encoder in one direction to go forward and the opposite direction to go backwards. It makes video editing so much simpler and easier to be more precise. It also eliminates the need to switch between the mouse and keyboard. With the encoder knob, you'll only need to use your keyboard and watch your efficiency as an editor improve.