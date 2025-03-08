4 Surprisingly Quick Cars Powered By Two-Cylinder Engines

Automotive engine makers have their fads: V-8s, boxers, and inline-six engines have all caught the public's eye at one time or another. For a while in the 2010s, in particular, it seemed like car engines got comparatively tiny, even in bigger cars. Engines such as the three-cylinder Ford EcoBoost have been around for years and are still in production. Even two-cylinder engines, which were at one time primarily connected to little Fiats, have had a resurgence. New fuel injection and transmission technologies, as well as clever engine design, have helped improve small-engine performance. Even the electric car revolution has played a part.

While no two-cylinder cars are currently imported into the U.S., there are plenty of relatively late-model used ones on the American market. Others are only found abroad. While there are some incredibly slow, small-engined cars in the world, others come in with 0-60 times that could smoke base versions of older Camaros –– and are a lot easier to park afterward.