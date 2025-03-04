How Fast Will The Honda Pioneer 1000 Go & How Much Does One Cost?
Aside from cars, UTVs are one of the surprising things Honda makes. One of the those UTVs (not to be confused with an ATV) is the Honda Pioneer 1000, which is meant to be taken off-road, whether that's a sandy desert path or mountain trail. The riding experience can be elevated by the UTVs performance, including how fast you can go. Luckily, the Honda Pioneer's top speed can make your next off-road adventure much more exhilarating. According to a Honda representative, the 1000 can reach 62 to 64 mph.
The UTV community considers the Pioneer 1000 to be one of the fastest side-by-sides out there. It has more than enough speed for off-road adventures, with narrow roads and twists and turns. This speed also makes the Pioneer 1000 fast enough for most highway speed limits, but many states — like California — don't allow ATVs and UTVs on the highway or public roads. This is partially due to an increase in accidents involving UTVs. If you stick to the trails, the Pioneer 1000 is plenty fast.
How much does a Honda Pioneer 1000 cost?
Want to feel the Honda Pioneer 1000s speed for yourself? The price of the Honda Pioneer 1000 depends on the trim you select. The base model has an MSRP of $17,599. The Deluxe is $18,999, with an accessory switch panel and under-dash storage. The $20,999 Forest adds a rear bed light and a Warn winch that can pull 4,500 pounds. The Trail is also $20,999, featuring contrast-cut highlights to the wheels and an interior light. SlashGear tested out the 1000-5, which adds an extra row of seats to allow room for five passengers, coming in at $20,294.
While each trim has some additional features, the driving experience is largely the same. Every Honda Pioneer 1000 has a 999cc twin-cylinder engine, an all-gear-driven six-speed automatic duel-clutch transmission to switch between automatic and manual, and the ability to choose between Turf mode, all-wheel drive, and front or back-wheel drive depending on the terrain. Every Honda Pioneer 1000 has a 2,500 towing capacity. Compared to other similar UTVs from top brands, like the 2025 Yamaha YXZ1000R SS XT-R, the Pioneer 1000s price is right on the mark — the UTV you pick is up to personal preference.