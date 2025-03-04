How Fast Will The Honda Pioneer 1000 Go & How Much Does One Cost?

Aside from cars, UTVs are one of the surprising things Honda makes. One of the those UTVs (not to be confused with an ATV) is the Honda Pioneer 1000, which is meant to be taken off-road, whether that's a sandy desert path or mountain trail. The riding experience can be elevated by the UTVs performance, including how fast you can go. Luckily, the Honda Pioneer's top speed can make your next off-road adventure much more exhilarating. According to a Honda representative, the 1000 can reach 62 to 64 mph.

The UTV community considers the Pioneer 1000 to be one of the fastest side-by-sides out there. It has more than enough speed for off-road adventures, with narrow roads and twists and turns. This speed also makes the Pioneer 1000 fast enough for most highway speed limits, but many states — like California — don't allow ATVs and UTVs on the highway or public roads. This is partially due to an increase in accidents involving UTVs. If you stick to the trails, the Pioneer 1000 is plenty fast.