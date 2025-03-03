Tim Cook Teases New MacBook Air: Here's What We Expect

Apple has just confirmed that new hardware under the "Air" branding is coming this week. The company's CEO and chief visionary, Tim Cook, shared a brief teaser on X, confirming an impending hardware launch. Bloomberg's managing editor, Mark Gurman, subsequently confirmed that the devices in question are the refreshed MacBook Air with the M4 silicon inside.

Wonder what it could be... As reported in Power On yesterday, the M4 MacBook Air is coming this week. https://t.co/mbRLNzl4AC https://t.co/ZxN36MTtzm — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 3, 2025

The fantastic, expensive M3 series MacBook Air was introduced in March last year, and almost on clock for a yearly cycle, Apple is bringing the updated version. So far, all leaks suggest that the design will remain identical, but we might see a splash of new colors. The big upgrade, of course, is the M4 silicon powering the laptop.

Apple has already offered the baseline M4 processor inside the MacBook Air, alongside iterations with the M4 Pro and M4 Max variants. Moreover, alleged benchmarks suggest that the M4 MacBook Air just might go toe to toe with its Pro sibling, despite offering a fan-less design.

