What Type Of Oil Or Grease Should You Use On Your Makita Hammer Drill?

While power tools can make our lives easier in many ways, they also add some work — at least if we want them to last longer for our future work. The continuous impact from the hammer drill movements generates a lot of strain on the power tool. This is why when it comes to using hammer drills, oil and grease play a big role in making sure that its different parts can function normally. As with most metal-to-metal interactions, these lubricants help reduce overall friction and damage from repetitive movements.

In its HP488D Cordless Hammer Drill manual, Makita recommends using lubrication when drilling certain types of metal. Although the power tool manufacturer doesn't specify exactly what type of oil or grease should be used in many of its manuals, we do know that you should prioritize getting lubricants that can remain stable even under high pressure.

If you don't want to keep guessing or risk your hammer drill's functionality, you can get the Makita Hammer Grease for some peace of mind. Designed to work optimally with its different hammers, it comes in a 1 oz. bottle that you can easily store in your toolbox for your drill maintenance needs. On Amazon, it garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 400 Makita power tool owners, and you can get a bottle from the official Makita store for only $7.60.

