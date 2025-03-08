What Type Of Oil Or Grease Should You Use On Your Makita Hammer Drill?
While power tools can make our lives easier in many ways, they also add some work — at least if we want them to last longer for our future work. The continuous impact from the hammer drill movements generates a lot of strain on the power tool. This is why when it comes to using hammer drills, oil and grease play a big role in making sure that its different parts can function normally. As with most metal-to-metal interactions, these lubricants help reduce overall friction and damage from repetitive movements.
In its HP488D Cordless Hammer Drill manual, Makita recommends using lubrication when drilling certain types of metal. Although the power tool manufacturer doesn't specify exactly what type of oil or grease should be used in many of its manuals, we do know that you should prioritize getting lubricants that can remain stable even under high pressure.
If you don't want to keep guessing or risk your hammer drill's functionality, you can get the Makita Hammer Grease for some peace of mind. Designed to work optimally with its different hammers, it comes in a 1 oz. bottle that you can easily store in your toolbox for your drill maintenance needs. On Amazon, it garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 400 Makita power tool owners, and you can get a bottle from the official Makita store for only $7.60.
Taking care of your hammer drill
These days, drills have become some of the most popular Makita power tools for people who love DIY. Two standout models are the "Makita Corded SDS-Plus Rotary Hammer Drill with AVT" and the "18V LXT Lithium-Ion 1/2 in." Cordless Hammer Driver/Drill tops our lists for their reliability, as well as the latter's compatibility with the 18V Makita battery system. Apart from ensuring they are properly lubricated, Makita power tools must be maintained in other ways to work safely. For example, during long periods of use, you'll want to avoid overheating.
In addition, you'll want to ensure that they're thoroughly cleaned, especially when it comes to the sections that are important for handling. Even with the oil that comes with Makita, it shares in a few of its Hammer Drill manuals that you should keep oil away from its power cord and handles to prevent other hazards. In the right places, it can help prolong the life of your power tool, but in the wrong ones, it can impact the handling or cause fires. If you do get some lubricant on your power tool, you can use a mild cleaner and a clean cloth to manage it. And of course, don't forget to properly store it after use to prevent electrical issues. Should you encounter any concerns, Makita shares that to maintain the integrity of its power tools, any repairs should be done by official Makita Authorized Service Centers with genuine parts.