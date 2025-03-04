Echo Show 8 Vs. Echo Hub: What's The Difference Between These Amazon Devices?

Amazon's Alexa sits alongside Google Home and Apple Home as one of the most popular smart home platforms on the market. This is quite an achievement considering that, unlike the other two platforms, Alexa isn't native to the operating systems of most smartphones. A major motivator for tech enthusiasts to use Amazon's platform over others is its collection of Echo devices. These smart interfaces tend to be more affordable than other popular options, and they offer a similarly wide range of different utilities.

Advertisement

Many who choose to use Alexa as their smart platform may want to choose one of its devices that comes with a screen. These can be useful for specific situations such as monitoring security cameras, checking the weather, or pulling up recipes in the kitchen, but they also make an excellent central hub from which you can control an entire network of devices. The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and the Echo Hub are both popular options that come with tablet-like screens you can use to control the various applications that manage your smart home. Those who are interested in purchasing one of these might want to know a bit more about them, though. What features do they have in common, what features set them apart, what do customers and professional reviewers have to say about them, and how much does each of them cost?

Advertisement