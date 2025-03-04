Echo Show 8 Vs. Echo Hub: What's The Difference Between These Amazon Devices?
Amazon's Alexa sits alongside Google Home and Apple Home as one of the most popular smart home platforms on the market. This is quite an achievement considering that, unlike the other two platforms, Alexa isn't native to the operating systems of most smartphones. A major motivator for tech enthusiasts to use Amazon's platform over others is its collection of Echo devices. These smart interfaces tend to be more affordable than other popular options, and they offer a similarly wide range of different utilities.
Many who choose to use Alexa as their smart platform may want to choose one of its devices that comes with a screen. These can be useful for specific situations such as monitoring security cameras, checking the weather, or pulling up recipes in the kitchen, but they also make an excellent central hub from which you can control an entire network of devices. The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and the Echo Hub are both popular options that come with tablet-like screens you can use to control the various applications that manage your smart home. Those who are interested in purchasing one of these might want to know a bit more about them, though. What features do they have in common, what features set them apart, what do customers and professional reviewers have to say about them, and how much does each of them cost?
Features the Show and Hub share
There are several differences between the third-generation Echo Show 8 and the new Echo Hub, but it might be better to start by taking a look at what they have in common. The primary appeal of both of these devices is that they are each outfitted with an 8", 1280x800 pixel touchscreen. This allows them to display visual information in a way that you can't with the basic Echo smart speaker models. You can use them as photo displays, view security camera footage, or pull up other complex information such as recipes or weather reports that are easier to register from a visual device than an auditory one.
Both support Zigbee, Matter, and Thread without the need for a separate smart home hub, both support Amazon Sidewalk, and both devices offer Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. But perhaps the most important thing that they have in common is that both the Show 8 and the Hub have full Alexa Voice control integration. This means that you can use voice commands with either of these products to control your entire network of Alexa-compatible devices. The touchscreen also provides a non-verbal way of controlling these products if that's what you prefer.
Features that set the Show and Hub apart
But for all of the things that these two devices have in common, it's the features that set them apart that will help inform you as to which of them is better suited to your needs.
The Echo Show 8 is better suited for multimedia use. It has a pair of 2" neodymium stereo speakers on the back of its housing with a passive bass radiator, making it an excellent device for playing music or streaming video. These speakers and their collective housing occupy a lot more space than those concealed within the Hub, and make the Show 8 better suited to standing on a table than being mounted on a wall. It also has a built-in 13 MP camera with auto-framing that is centered just above the display. This is useful for both security monitoring and video calls.
The Echo Hub, on the other hand, is more suited to working as a control center for smart devices. Its flat-panel design and the included detachable bracket make it ideal for wall mounting — which is great for hallways and entryways that don't have an abundance of surface space, though third-party stands are sold separately for those who would prefer to place it on a tabletop. It doesn't have a camera and while it does include dual-stereo speakers (specs not listed) that are perfectly adequate for voice command responses, they aren't as good for providing high-quality audio for music or video streaming.
Customers like both, but seem to prefer the Echo Show 8
One thing that you might want to consider before committing to a purchase is what previous buyers have had to say about these two devices. Both of them seem to be quite popular on Amazon's storefront, but there's one that definitely seems to get quite a bit more love.
The Show 8 currently has over 18,000 reviews on Amazon and has an average score of 4.5 out of 5. Users put sound quality at the top of their reasons for enjoying the device. Screen quality, features, and voice control are also frequently cited, though there are mixed results for functionality, ease of setup, and value for the money. "The sound quality is impressive for its size, delivering clear and balanced audio," wrote one reviewer. "Alexa responds quickly, and the device seamlessly integrates with smart home gadgets. The upgraded camera with auto-framing makes video calls more engaging."
The Echo Hub has a much less impressive 3.9 out of 5 with just under 900 reviews. The device has received praise for its connectivity, ease of setup, and screen quality, with mixed reviews for its functionality and customization options and a fair number of criticisms that its interface isn't very responsive. "This is definitely an entry-level control panel," said one of the panel's reviewers. "The screen sometimes only partially responds to touch. This happens when I first approach the screen after being idle. I can press and swipe left or right, but I cannot make any selection on the screen at all."
What do professional reviewers think?
While custom reviews can be very helpful in determining the value of a product, it's also often worth taking a look at the findings of professional reviewers. These reports often involve a more thorough breakdown of the features and specifications on offer.
"The Echo Show 8 is a great smart display. It's just the right size, it sounds good, and it's faster than previous versions," writes Jennifer Pattison Tuohy of The Verge. "But this is still an Amazon smart display. Which means a primary purpose of that screen is to get you to spend more money with Amazon. Unless you turn off all the extraneous cruft right away, you will get very annoyed with it very quickly." This seems to be a common criticism of the Show 8 among professional reviewers. They claim that bloatware and pushy advertisements can sometimes make using the device irritating.
"The Hub makes it easy and intuitive to manage all of your smart home devices through its touch interface without talking to it, which is welcome, albeit counterintuitive to Alexa's entire raison d'etre," wrote Will Greenwald of PC Mag. "Unlike most other Echo devices, the Hub isn't primarily designed for entertainment and communication. Its speakers are much smaller than the ones found in any Echo smart speaker or Echo Show smart display. [...] Instead, it focuses on serving the role its name implies, acting as smart home hub to control compatible devices." So it seems that these two devices serve opposing purposes. Choosing the best model for you ultimately comes down to what you want to use it for. The Show 8 has exemplary media performance, while the Hub offers a more streamlined and smart control-oriented interface with less bloat.
The Echo Hub is a bit more expensive, but not much
Another thing that you always need to consider when purchasing a device like this is the price. A huge difference in cost might make you lean one way or the other if you're not sure which device you would rather get, but there isn't too big of a gap in this case.
The Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is currently retailing for $149.99 on Amazon. This is a considerable step up in price from the smaller Show 5, which is only $89.99, but it's a good middle ground between it and the $299.99 Show 15 and the $399.99 Show 21.
The Echo Hub occupies this same middle ground. It's currently going for $179.99. This makes it a bit more expensive than the Show 8, but not by a large enough margin that it's likely to affect anyone's purchasing decision unless they were already on the fence about which one they wanted. Those who were already leaning toward the Show 8 might be able to make their purchase with a bit more confidence, but it's unlikely that a $30 difference will be enough to dissuade those who prefer the more interface-friendly Echo Hub.