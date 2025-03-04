4 Of The Best Years For The Lexus RX 300 (And 1 To Avoid)

First model-year cars usually come with increased risks, as they've been known to encounter issues over time. But there are exceptions, and owner reviews suggest you can put your faith in the 1999 Lexus RX 300. The crossover SUV earned 4.5 out of 5 stars for reliability from commenters on Cars.com, and there's an 87% approval rate to back its claim as a good buy. One reviewer even went as far as calling it the "best car we have ever owned, bar none." Over at Kelley Blue Book, the 1999 RX 300 has earned a 4.7 out of 5 rating overall, with 96% of owners recommending it.

Such high praise was won thanks in part to the 3.0-liter 1MZ-FE V6, which is widely considered to be among the most reliable Toyota engines ever built. The powerplant produces 220 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque, which is transmitted to the front or all four wheels via a four-speed automatic. In a Car and Driver performance test, that output took an all-wheel-drive Lexus RX 300 from 0-60 mph in 8.2 seconds before pushing it to a limited top speed of 109 mph.

This RX 300 was also praised for being very pleasant inside, with its power front seats in particular earning rave reviews for providing incredibly comfortable seating. In addition, buyers were provided with a good amount of other equipment, including leather seating surfaces, a tilt steering wheel, power windows, and cruise control.

