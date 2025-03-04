4 Of The Best Years For The Lexus RX 300 (And 1 To Avoid)
Available from the 1999 through 2003 model years, the Lexus RX 300 is the first RX generation to be offered for sale in the U.S. It has been described by Lexus as "the world's first-ever luxury crossover utility vehicle (CUV)," and was the first SUV to be built on a unibody car platform rather than the body-on-frame design that underpinned other SUVs at the time.
This design choice made the RX 300 quicker, smoother and more refined to drive, as well as more fuel efficient than its truck-based rivals. This proved appealing to many buyers who desired a maneuverable, reasonably economical vehicle with a little more space and higher ride height than a regular sedan could provide. In the first year alone, 42,000 RX 300 units found new owners. While Lexus has made some reliable vehicles, some RX 300 years have been better received than others. So to help make your search for the ideal used luxury crossover SUV easier, we've put together four of the best years for the Lexus RX 300 and one you might want to avoid.
Best: 1999
First model-year cars usually come with increased risks, as they've been known to encounter issues over time. But there are exceptions, and owner reviews suggest you can put your faith in the 1999 Lexus RX 300. The crossover SUV earned 4.5 out of 5 stars for reliability from commenters on Cars.com, and there's an 87% approval rate to back its claim as a good buy. One reviewer even went as far as calling it the "best car we have ever owned, bar none." Over at Kelley Blue Book, the 1999 RX 300 has earned a 4.7 out of 5 rating overall, with 96% of owners recommending it.
Such high praise was won thanks in part to the 3.0-liter 1MZ-FE V6, which is widely considered to be among the most reliable Toyota engines ever built. The powerplant produces 220 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque, which is transmitted to the front or all four wheels via a four-speed automatic. In a Car and Driver performance test, that output took an all-wheel-drive Lexus RX 300 from 0-60 mph in 8.2 seconds before pushing it to a limited top speed of 109 mph.
This RX 300 was also praised for being very pleasant inside, with its power front seats in particular earning rave reviews for providing incredibly comfortable seating. In addition, buyers were provided with a good amount of other equipment, including leather seating surfaces, a tilt steering wheel, power windows, and cruise control.
Best: 2001
For 2001, Lexus upgraded the RX 300 exterior as part of a light update. Owners got improvements such as a new grille and revamped headlights and taillamps, while HID headlamps were offered as an option. The automaker also made sure to provide an extra measure of control in slippery conditions by making traction control standard. Consumers were also given the option to equip the RX 300 with extras like touchscreen navigation, heated front seats, a wood and leather-covered steering wheel, and auto-dimming outside mirrors. While these really aren't all that impressive by today's standards, they were premium features in the early 2000s.
Reliability is of primary importance to many owners, and this is where the Lexus RX 300 shines brightest. Owners gave it a 4.4 out of 5 rating for reliability on Cars.com, and many praised the crossover for its stellar dependability. DaChamp from Naperville, IL noted that they had "been very pleased with the drivability, handling, and durability of this vehicle," while another owner called it "a great family car. Felt very safe which was important as it carried two children."
Best: 2002
The 2002 Lexus RX 300 is another solidly-built option that can run for years. It is equipped similarly to the 2001 model, with the same 220-hp 3.0-liter V6 engine lifted from the Lexus ES 300 sedan. The engine was upgraded to include a variable valve timing (VVT-i) system to ensure low fuel consumption and low-end torque — 80 percent of maximum torque is available at 1,600 rpm. This contributes to making the crossover SUV reasonably quick and fuel efficient.
In EPA testing, a front-wheel-drive 2002 Lexus RX 300 achieved 17 mpg in the city, 21 mpg on the highway, and 18 mpg combined. Owners have also hailed the vehicle as being reliable and a joy to drive. A commenter on Cars.com by the name Loyal wrote in their review that "This car is extremely reliable, and a joy to own. We borrowed our daughter's for 2 years, and later came back to buy a used one as well."
Best: 2003
The 2003 Lexus RX 300 is the highest-scoring of all the model years rated for reliability by drivers on Cars.com, with an average rating in that category of 4.7 out of 5 stars. It also scored 4.9 out of 5 stars overall, and 95 percent recommend it, which is part of the reason the RX landed on our list of the most reliable SUVs ever made.
In terms of goodies, there's the same single zone front climate control, leather-covered steering wheel, seven-speaker sound system, heated power mirrors, and traction control as found on earlier models. The 2003 Lexus RX 300 also provides all the cargo space you're likely to need, with 39.8 cubic feet when all seats are in use and a maximum cargo volume of 75 cubic feet when you fold down the rear seats.
Year to avoid: 2000
To clarify matters, the 2000 RX 300 crossover SUV is very solidly built, like the rest of the first generation. However, its transmission is known to have problems, and repairs tend to be more common than for other model years. As a result, it is considered the worst RX 300 year by Car Complaints.
Car Complaints' conclusions align with the views of drivers on Cars.com, some of whom consider it to be a "money pit." Joe from Navarre, Florida, who was dealt the unenviable blow of the 2000 Lexus RX 300 transmission problems, expressed frustration over the crossover SUV's issues. He claimed that as of that point he had spent around $6,000 trying to fix the 2000 Lexus RX 300 he bought used for $3,800.
Jo Ann from Chicago, who labeled the crossover a "Horrible buy," clearly felt disappointed with the 2000 Lexus RX 300 as well, saying, "I bought this car for reliability and have paid for the car twice over with all of the repairs. I have maintained the car by the book and have still had all of these problems. I contacted Lexus regarding the transmission and got nothing. I will never buy another Lexus again or recommend one!"
Julie from Nashville, TN called the 2000 Lexus RX 300 the "Worst car I have ever owned!" She detailed multiple transmission failures and added, " For all of you bragging about what a great car this is you must have less than 90000 miles on it ... trade it while you can!"