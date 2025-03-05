Which Cars Are Banned From Demolition Derby Events?

Like all organized motorsports, demolition derby has rules and not just any vehicle can enter the track. In general, modified vehicles, trucks, SUVs, ambulances, hearses, checker cabs, and limos aren't allowed as they pose a safety risk — being much heavier than other types of vehicles. You also can't enter anything with a traction advantage such as any 4x4s, or all-wheel-drive models. Many events also won't allow T-Tops or convertibles. However, this is where the regulations get a bit more complicated and apply to specific makes, models, and production years.

Depending on the venue and event, the types of vehicles allowed to compete can vary, so it's crucial for anyone interested to verify which specific vehicles aren't permitted. For example, one track won't permit any pre-1980 station wagons, but would allow 1980 and newer wagons if they were between 2,600 and 4,800 pounds. Some demolition derby events won't permit the Camaro, Firebird, and El Camino regardless of weight.

The Chrysler Imperial is widely banned, although eligible production years can differ between tracks. Sometimes it's just the 1964 to 1966 models — reported to be the strongest – that are barred from competition, with some events permitting 1968 or later vehicles. Occasionally, only the 7th generation – from 1990 to 1993 — can compete. Often shows focus on American sedans, station wagons, and GM metric cars from 1980 through 2002, excluding hybrids and 2003 or later Mercury, Ford, or Lincoln cars. While it may be outlawed from the demolition track, the Imperial is a discontinued Chrysler model that deserves a second chance.

