Which Cars Are Banned From Demolition Derby Events?
Like all organized motorsports, demolition derby has rules and not just any vehicle can enter the track. In general, modified vehicles, trucks, SUVs, ambulances, hearses, checker cabs, and limos aren't allowed as they pose a safety risk — being much heavier than other types of vehicles. You also can't enter anything with a traction advantage such as any 4x4s, or all-wheel-drive models. Many events also won't allow T-Tops or convertibles. However, this is where the regulations get a bit more complicated and apply to specific makes, models, and production years.
Depending on the venue and event, the types of vehicles allowed to compete can vary, so it's crucial for anyone interested to verify which specific vehicles aren't permitted. For example, one track won't permit any pre-1980 station wagons, but would allow 1980 and newer wagons if they were between 2,600 and 4,800 pounds. Some demolition derby events won't permit the Camaro, Firebird, and El Camino regardless of weight.
The Chrysler Imperial is widely banned, although eligible production years can differ between tracks. Sometimes it's just the 1964 to 1966 models — reported to be the strongest – that are barred from competition, with some events permitting 1968 or later vehicles. Occasionally, only the 7th generation – from 1990 to 1993 — can compete. Often shows focus on American sedans, station wagons, and GM metric cars from 1980 through 2002, excluding hybrids and 2003 or later Mercury, Ford, or Lincoln cars. While it may be outlawed from the demolition track, the Imperial is a discontinued Chrysler model that deserves a second chance.
Why is the Chrysler Imperial widely barred from demolition derby?
In the case of the classic Chrysler Imperial, its design provides significantly more protection from damage than most other vehicle models, making it an advantageous choice for demolition derby. For instance, the pre-1967 models had a frame with a total of six cross-members made from thick heavy-duty steel. Furthermore, the most robust beams were installed at the very front and back of the frame, offering extra support, and making the cars ideal for collision protection.
Chrysler also beefed up the side rails making them wider, again utilizing extra-strength steel. This more muscular design not only helped in the event of side impacts, but also on how much force the Imperial could deflect from head on crashes.
The brawny frame wasn't the Imperial's only secret weapon, it also had additional bracing throughout the body. Chrysler incorporated sturdy sheet metal in the front end to add rigidity. The Imperial also included thick-gauge steel fenders, panels, and heavy-duty inner door bracing.
Finally, the body was bolted directly onto the frame (body-on frame), creating one solid piece. When comparing unibody vs. body-on frame, the latter is far tougher. Even though Chrysler switched to a unibody design in 1967, the vehicle remains banned from many demo events for its tank-like build. Perhaps not surprising, when you consider that Chrysler Defense designed the legendary Abrams tank.
Demolition derby is more than just ramming opponents
There are few things as satisfying and thrilling as watching cars deliberately slam into each other like grown up bumper cars dialed to the max. Of course, there is way more to the sport of demolition derby than simply smashing into other competitors. Drivers will research how vehicles are built, learning the weaknesses of both opponent's — and their own — cars, before building a strategy that involves defensive and offensive maneuvers. Many drivers prioritize using the rear of their vehicles initially, in order to help preserve the sensitive engine components up front.
It's also a ton of work, with teams laboring in the garage for several months on cars which are often destroyed in less than half an hour. However, for those involved the rush of adrenaline they get from an event can be well worth the effort. Many who are heavily involved in demolition derby events have passed down their passion for the track, with teams spanning generations, alongside long-standing family traditions.