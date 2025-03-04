Why Do TVs Make Cracking Noises At Night?

We've all been there: you're laying on the couch, you feel your eyelids growing heavy, and you just manage to turn off the television before the final remnants of consciousness escape you, when, suddenly, something bizarre begins to happen: your TV begins to make noises of its own accord. At first, you think your mind might be playing tricks on you. But then you move closer and realize with unmistakable clarity that your television is making an eerie cracking noise, all on its own.

Advertisement

Now, it is absolutely normal to have a mini freak out when this happens. But don't worry — you're not in a scene from "Poltergeist" — nothing is about to pull you into the television. Nor is something wrong with your electrical source. An unforeseen power surge isn't going to make your new picture box go up in smoke (even if you went with the budget-friendly option).

So, before you run to a supernatural conclusion — or worse, start thinking about mistakes to avoid when buying your next TV (primarily: check for ghosts) — consider this scientific reason for why your television is doing its best Pop Rocks impersonation whenever you turn it off at night.