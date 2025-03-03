Gadgets Used By American Presidents (And Why They Were A Security Nightmare)

Ever since James Buchanan sent the first presidential transatlantic telegraph in 1858, American presidents have needed to walk the thin line between embracing new tech and ensuring that their devices don't cause security breaches. Cybersecurity is obviously a big deal at the White House because hackers and cybercriminals are always looking for ways to steal important government information. The White House uses high-tech security systems and hires experts to protect its computers and networks. These security measures help make sure that sensitive data stays out of the wrong hands.

Given the amount of data that most of us produce whenever we use our phones, laptops, or even our fridges, the President's gadgets have to be secure against hackers and spy agencies. If left unsecured, the President's phone could work like a tracking device. Inbuilt encryption and privacy measures only go so far. The National Security Agency (NSA) has spent many hours ensuring that presidential tech is kept as secure as possible.

There's also the issue that presidents don't actually own their own data. While confidential information needs to be kept out of the wrong hands, it does need to be saved. The Presidential Records Act of 1978 means that presidential records belong to the U.S. government and must be preserved by the National Archives. It applies to digital records, including emails, texts, social media, and encrypted apps. Securing and archiving presidential records is an ongoing challenge.

