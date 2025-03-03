Is The 2025 Ford Capri Real?
The Ford Capri was a legendary model in Europe, where it served as Ford's substitute for the Mustang (since it wasn't available on the other side of the Atlantic). Aside from that, it was also insanely affordable, with the Ford Capri MK1 1300L starting at just GBP 890 in 1969. If you compare that to today's prices, that's just around GBP 18,700 or about $23,500 USD. This is even more affordable than the $31,290 starting price of today's Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, which is why it was such a hit.
Because of this, the Capri lasted for three generations, and many have fond memories of this car. So, when rumors went around that Ford was bringing back this beloved nameplate, it's understandable that many enthusiasts, especially those who had the car when they were growing up, were properly excited. Fortunately for us, these rumors were all true. Ford announced in July 2024 that the Capri was coming back — but instead of a sporty hatchback, it's now a mid-size electric SUV closely related to the Ford Explorer.
There are a few people who might say that this ride does not deserve the Capri nameplate, especially as it breaks away from the cheap, sporty formula that the original car had. But whatever one may say, the 2025 Ford Capri is at least real, and it's now available in showrooms and dealer lots in Europe.
You should still be wary of AI-generated Ford Capri videos
Despite the car being already officially announced by Ford, we still see a lot of fake AI videos claiming to be the 2025 model of the Ford Capri. So, while the Ford Capri is indeed a real vehicle, you need to be careful when you're looking at YouTube videos, as some of them are AI-generated and are not the real thing. This is more prevalent than ever, especially since AI tools are easily accessible and almost anyone can now generate cars that look like the real thing, like the AI-generated 2025 Pontiac GTO.
So, how do you figure out that you're looking at the real thing? The first step you can take is to look for official sources — you could visit Ford's page directly or find press releases from the company. Alternatively, you can also look for articles from reputable sources, like Top Gear, Car & Driver, MotorTrend, and, of course, SlashGear. This applies to both written articles and video sources, especially on YouTube. Aside from that, you can also look for reviews of the car that you're looking for. After all, car reviewers record videos of cars in the metal, so that's your guarantee that the video you're looking at is real and not AI-generated.
Another key giveaway of AI-generated videos is if you see weird or distorted text. AI, at least at its current version, still has trouble generating text or words in images, so they're usually distorted, unreadable, or gibberish. Aside from that, if the image looks too smooth, or if the lighting seems weird, then it's a sign that you're looking at an AI-generated image or video.