Is The 2025 Ford Capri Real?

The Ford Capri was a legendary model in Europe, where it served as Ford's substitute for the Mustang (since it wasn't available on the other side of the Atlantic). Aside from that, it was also insanely affordable, with the Ford Capri MK1 1300L starting at just GBP 890 in 1969. If you compare that to today's prices, that's just around GBP 18,700 or about $23,500 USD. This is even more affordable than the $31,290 starting price of today's Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback, which is why it was such a hit.

Because of this, the Capri lasted for three generations, and many have fond memories of this car. So, when rumors went around that Ford was bringing back this beloved nameplate, it's understandable that many enthusiasts, especially those who had the car when they were growing up, were properly excited. Fortunately for us, these rumors were all true. Ford announced in July 2024 that the Capri was coming back — but instead of a sporty hatchback, it's now a mid-size electric SUV closely related to the Ford Explorer.

There are a few people who might say that this ride does not deserve the Capri nameplate, especially as it breaks away from the cheap, sporty formula that the original car had. But whatever one may say, the 2025 Ford Capri is at least real, and it's now available in showrooms and dealer lots in Europe.

