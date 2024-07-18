This Ford Capri Mk1 1300L Might Be One Of The Rarest Cars In Existence

When people think of rare, iconic European cars, their minds immediately turn toward luxury. Of course, who wouldn't want to get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin DB5, a Maserati, or a Rolls-Royce? In actuality, a car doesn't have to cost a fortune to be one of the rarest in existence. Just look at the Ford Capri Mk1 1300L.

Sure, the title gives it away, but the Ford Capri Mk1 1300L might be one of the rarest cars on the planet, and it's not because of some sky-high price point. Originally, Ford introduced the fastback coupe in 1969, and if its looks weren't enough to sway blue collar Brits, the engine availability certainly was. At launch, the Capri Mk1 came with either a 1.3-liter or 1.6-liter, four-cylinder powerhouse under the hood, and the available GT models could boost the performance up to 2.0 liters. Then, there were the countless trim packages — which bumped up the price, but considering the Capri Mk1 1300L started at 890 British pounds, it's clear to see why it became a "blue collar sports car."

But what makes the Mustang-inspired European pony car so rare today is the extremely limited stock of entry-level models. According to The Telegraph, owners frequently sullied the beloved car with "tasteless" aftermarket accessories, leaving only 14 original Capri Mk1 1300Ls in the wild. J.D. Classics has a gorgeously restored one for sale, but good luck finding another 1969 Capri Mk1 1300L.

[Featured image by Vauxford via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]