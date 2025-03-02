What The HD In Engine Oil Means (And Why You Shouldn't Ignore It)

There are few things more important to the health of your vehicle's engine than running it with the correct motor oil. We're not referring to the brand of motor oil you choose but the numbers listed on the label, which convey the viscosity grading of the oil. Your vehicle's engine is designed to deliver peak performance only when the recommended oil is used.

But there are other notations worth paying attention to on the labels of even the best motor oil brands, and the letters "HD" rank among the most important. Those letters can often be found alongside the likes of SAE and 5W-30, among other variations. While you've probably seen the HD tag on a bottle, those labels don't always convey what the letters stand for: a lubricant graded for heavy-duty use.

The HD grading signifies the oil's purpose. Here's why it's so important that you do not ignore those letters when you see them on a bottle of motor oil.