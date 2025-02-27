Nintendo Is Discontinuing Gold Points - Here's What's Happening To Your Existing Ones
They say all good things come to an end, and that's what is about to happen to My Nintendo Gold Points as Nintendo has decided to call time on the popular points-based loyalty program. Beginning on March 24, 2025, at 9:30 PM PDT, you will no longer earn Gold Points when purchasing digital games, DLC, or other content from the Nintendo eShop. The same goes for purchases of physical games released after March 24, 2025. With the launch of the Switch 2 right around the corner, many fans were expecting changes, and the phasing out of My Nintendo Gold Points marks the end of an era and is the first major change the company has announced leading up to the release of the new console.
Although Nintendo hasn't said that the discontinuation of the Gold Points is directly related to the Switch 2 launch, the timing has led to speculation if the two are connected or if the vaulting of the program suggests Nintendo may be shifting its approach to digital rewards. However, it's important to note that until Nintendo makes an official statement, there's no way to know for sure.
The My Nintendo program got its start back in 2016, giving players a way to earn Gold Points they could redeem for select rewards. In 2018, the program got an upgrade, letting players use their Gold Points for discounts on games from the Nintendo eShop. While the Nintendo Gold Points program is coming to an end, you can still use points you've already earned before they expire.
When will I stop earning Gold Points on purchases?
Any purchases made in the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or the official Nintendo website on or after March 24, 2025, at 9:30 PM PDT, won't be eligible for Gold Points. Keep in mind that you must redeem download codes before the March 24 deadline to earn Gold Points. If you buy a game or other eligible content before that date, you'll still earn Gold Points and will be able to use them just as you always have. For eligible digital purchases, you'll earn 5% of the purchase price in Gold Points and 1% for eligible physical purchases. One gold point is worth one cent.
If you pre-order a game or other eligible content on the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or Nintendo's official website before these changes go into effect, you'll automatically earn Gold Points for your purchase. You will earn Gold Points even if the transaction is processed after this date. However, if you use a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher to pre-order a game, you won't earn any Gold Points for that purchase.
You can also earn Gold Points on purchases of eligible physical games and other content released on or before March 24, as long as you register it through the HOME Menu of your Nintendo Switch console within the product registration period. You'll still earn Gold Points if you use a Nintendo eShop card to pay for an eligible digital purchase before the program ends.
What happens to my existing Gold Points?
The Gold Points you've already earned aren't going anywhere when the My Nintendo Gold Points loyalty program ends on March 24. While you won't earn any Gold Points on purchases after that date, those you've already earned will still be available in your account. Your Gold Points remain valid for 12 months, expiring on the last day of the month in which they were earned.
That means if you earned points in February of 2025, they'll be valid until the end of February 2026. Since you can keep earning Gold Points up to March 24, 2025, at 9:30 PM PDT, you should be able to use any you earn through the end of March 2026. You can use these Gold Points as you always have — for discounts on eligible digital purchases from the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, or the official Nintendo website.
Gold Points count toward the total purchase price of digital games and DLC, so if you've been saving up points, now is the time to use them. Once your Gold Points expire, they're gone forever. There are a lot of features to be excited about with the Switch 2, but Nintendo hasn't announced a new rewards program, so if you don't want your points to go to waste, be sure to use them while you still can.