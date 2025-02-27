Nintendo Is Discontinuing Gold Points - Here's What's Happening To Your Existing Ones

They say all good things come to an end, and that's what is about to happen to My Nintendo Gold Points as Nintendo has decided to call time on the popular points-based loyalty program. Beginning on March 24, 2025, at 9:30 PM PDT, you will no longer earn Gold Points when purchasing digital games, DLC, or other content from the Nintendo eShop. The same goes for purchases of physical games released after March 24, 2025. With the launch of the Switch 2 right around the corner, many fans were expecting changes, and the phasing out of My Nintendo Gold Points marks the end of an era and is the first major change the company has announced leading up to the release of the new console.

Although Nintendo hasn't said that the discontinuation of the Gold Points is directly related to the Switch 2 launch, the timing has led to speculation if the two are connected or if the vaulting of the program suggests Nintendo may be shifting its approach to digital rewards. However, it's important to note that until Nintendo makes an official statement, there's no way to know for sure.

The My Nintendo program got its start back in 2016, giving players a way to earn Gold Points they could redeem for select rewards. In 2018, the program got an upgrade, letting players use their Gold Points for discounts on games from the Nintendo eShop. While the Nintendo Gold Points program is coming to an end, you can still use points you've already earned before they expire.

