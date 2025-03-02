Searching For A Jamboard Alternative? Check Out These 5 Collaboration Platforms

Google might be best known as a search engine, or for its Chrome browser that's available across all platforms — but it has an expansive list of other products too. You have Google Docs that brings a free online document editing experience, or the video conferencing that happens on Google Meet. Unsurprisingly, over the years there have been several underrated Google apps that were purpose-built to come in handy. One such utility was Google Jamboard — an online whiteboard tool that let people collaborate and brainstorm ideas with each other.

The service came as part of the 55-inch 4K Jamboard product that was launched in 2016, but was also available on the web for anyone with a Google account. Users already engrossed in the Google Workspace ecosystem had an easy choice when the time for online collaboration arrived, and Jamboard was just a click away.

Unfortunately, Jamboard was one of the many products that Google killed in 2024. Users of the service have been advised to export their data and switch to alternatives. Though it is an inconvenience to migrate over to a completely different platform, and grow familiar with new controls, most prominent alternatives to Google Jamboard have a similar user-friendly design. If you've been looking for a good interactive whiteboard tool, allow us to introduce you to a few of the best collaboration platforms available.

