Searching For A Jamboard Alternative? Check Out These 5 Collaboration Platforms
Google might be best known as a search engine, or for its Chrome browser that's available across all platforms — but it has an expansive list of other products too. You have Google Docs that brings a free online document editing experience, or the video conferencing that happens on Google Meet. Unsurprisingly, over the years there have been several underrated Google apps that were purpose-built to come in handy. One such utility was Google Jamboard — an online whiteboard tool that let people collaborate and brainstorm ideas with each other.
The service came as part of the 55-inch 4K Jamboard product that was launched in 2016, but was also available on the web for anyone with a Google account. Users already engrossed in the Google Workspace ecosystem had an easy choice when the time for online collaboration arrived, and Jamboard was just a click away.
Unfortunately, Jamboard was one of the many products that Google killed in 2024. Users of the service have been advised to export their data and switch to alternatives. Though it is an inconvenience to migrate over to a completely different platform, and grow familiar with new controls, most prominent alternatives to Google Jamboard have a similar user-friendly design. If you've been looking for a good interactive whiteboard tool, allow us to introduce you to a few of the best collaboration platforms available.
Microsoft Whiteboard
The suite of Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, have brought with them an extreme level of convenience. Not only are these services free of cost, but they're practically available on any device that can run a web browser. This is probably what pressurized Microsoft to allow users to use Word, Excel, and Powerpoint for free online. Much like Google Jamboard, Microsoft Whiteboard is available free of cost for anyone with a Microsoft account.
Whiteboard is available as an app on Windows, Android, and iOS — while Mac and Linux users need to stick to the web version. Don't worry, you won't be losing any features by using Microsoft Whiteboard in a browser. When you create a new Whiteboard, you can kick things off faster by selecting a ready-to-go template. The toolbar is located at the bottom, which is where you can access the pen, shapes, or add text. Microsoft Whiteboard is integrated with the Teams app, meaning you won't be profusely switching between tabs during meetings.
A solid reason to switch to Microsoft Whiteboard as stated previously, is the fact that it costs no money in subscription fees and has all features unlocked. Microsoft's landing page for Whiteboard may suggest you need a Microsoft 365 subscription to use this service, but you can log in to a regular free Microsoft account and still use the app.
Miro
Miro is one of the Jamboard alternatives that Google has itself recommended. Unlike a few other offerings, Miro is a lot more than just a digital whiteboard. It can also be used for video conferencing, document editing, and presentations. It's available on the web, or as an app for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even interactive displays that support it. This versatility is what makes Miro a popular pick regardless of your use case — diagramming, brainstorming, wireframing, or prototyping.
There are several templates available when you create a new board. You will also notice a lot more options and tools in a Miro board compared to Google Jamboard or Microsoft Whiteboard. Miro has an intuitive Talktrack feature that lets you record yourself and your screen, while walking the audience through your board. This is particularly useful for projects that have a lot of asynchronous collaboration going on.
Miro does offer a free tier that allows you to work with three editable boards, kick-start your project with templates, and connect other apps like Slack and Google Drive. The Starter subscription costs $8 a month per member when billed annually. This gives you access to a single workspace with an unlimited number of boards, and the ability to record as many Talktracks as you please. For double the subscription fee, you can unlock the Business tier that gets you unlimited workspaces and unlocks more diagramming shapes.
FigJam
One of the most popular apps in the domain of UI/UX design is Figma — a web-based wireframing and prototyping tool. Figma's community is perhaps what makes it the most convenient designing platform. Though you could theoretically use a Figma project to draw and collaborate with people online, it isn't designed for handling these tasks in real-time. This is why Figma announced FigJam in 2021, which is a dedicated online digital whiteboard tool.
If you're already used to Figma's workflow, you will feel right at home with the similarly designed FigJam tool. Like Jamboard and Miro, it can be used to brainstorm new ideas, create diagrams, and iterate upon existing work. You get an expansive selection of templates — be it flow charts, journey maps, or comprehensive timeline views. FigJam lets you talk to collaborators on the board, or express your feelings about certain ideas with the help of emojis.
FigJam's free plan lets you collaborate on up to three boards, and use the built-in plugins and templates. If you are a student or an educator, you can avail the Professional tier for free, which gives you access to unlimited FigJam boards, and the ability to hold audio conversations.
Freeform
With Apple's desktop-grade M4 chip and a tandem OLED panel, the iPad has evolved into a powerful machine designed for artists, students, and other creative professionals. The iPadOS has also brought about several useful features that make the most out of the larger screen of the iPad. Apple launched Freeform in 2022, which is a digital whiteboard app available for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You should have this preinstalled on your device, or you can grab it for free via the App Store.
Freeform features an infinite canvas area to work with, making it easier to brainstorm ideas without having to go back and create a new document. You can draw shapes, place sticky notes, add text boxes, or simply write or draw using your finger or the Apple Pencil. Freeform is designed to accommodate up to 100 collaborators on a single project — and features tight integration with FaceTime, allowing you to communicate with others while making changes to a board.
Unfortunately, in classic Apple fashion, Freeform is only available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS — leaving Windows and Android users out of the equation. If you exclusively use Apple products, then Freeform actually comes with the quirk of being completely free to use — not to mention the seamlessness that it brings thanks to the Apple ecosystem.
Lucidspark
Another alternative to Jamboard that Google has recommended is Lucidspark. If the name sounds familiar, it's because the software belongs to the same suite as Lucidchart — which is a widely used diagramming tool. Lucidspark is where you will find your usual set of digital whiteboarding features, including real-time collaboration, an infinite canvas, and dozens of predesigned templates to fit a variety of projects.
Lucidspark is popular for use in the corporate space, which is why it features integrations with apps like Slack, Asana, and services such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. You can create Breakout Boards, which are smaller groups within a project where you can invite collaborators to work and focus on smaller tasks. Handy features including a timer, polls for voting, and emoji reactions make the collaborative experience richer.
Like a few other alternatives, such as Miro and FigJam, Lucidspark has a good chunk of its features guarded behind a paywall. The free version still lets you work on up to three whiteboards and use freehand drawing for a more natural brainstorming experience — making it the ideal option for smaller teams. If you're looking for a digital whiteboard tool for individual needs, then the $9 per month plan gets you just that, and unlocks an unlimited number of boards, plus grants you 1GB of cloud space. Team plans start at $10 for every user per month, and get you the entire suite of features.