How Do Harbor Freight's Buying Guides Work? Here's What You Need To Know

Harbor Freight is largely known for providing tools at prices that are significantly lower than those offered by competitors. Just take a walk around one of the company's stores, and you'll see its shelves lined with store-owned brands with price tags that are much lower than what you'll typically see from the big box stores. These prices often go even lower during one of Harbor Freight's numerous sales, and there's even more value for frequent shoppers if you sign up for its Inside Track Club membership.

Advertisement

Sometimes it's tricky to find the right tool for the job, though — particularly when compatibility is an issue. You don't necessarily need to wander around the store to find what you need. If you subscribe to the Harbor Freight newsletter or if you've ever poked around on the company's website, then you might have stumbled across the Harbor Freight Buying Guides. This is a collection of wiki-like pages that break down information about the different kinds of products that are available at Harbor Freight. There are currently 11 of these pages in total. "Our Buying Guides offer valuable information and tips to find the best products for your projects," says Harbor Freight. "Make the best buying decision by researching and understanding product uses, functionality and more." This is true of all the company's guides to an extent, but the newer guides offer significantly more helpful information than some of the older ones. Here's a quick breakdown of how these guides work and what you need to know.

Advertisement