These Harbor Freight Promos Have The Most Value, According To Customers
It's safe to say that the slogan, "Whatever You Do, Do It for Less at Harbor Freight," is one that its longtime customers would use to define the brand. One of the biggest draws to Harbor Freight for most buyers are the attractive prices attached to many of their items. This has allowed Harbor Freight to stand out as the economical alternative to more pricey retailers such as The Home Depot or Lowe's. And while there are some products you may want to think twice about before buying from Harbor Freight, the company's selection as a whole is varied, dependable, and versatile enough to satisfy the needs of tool users of various backgrounds, from first-time homeowners to expert auto mechanics to passionate garden lovers and all that come in between without worry of breaking the bank.
As if Harbor Freight's default prices aren't tempting enough, the brand is also known for offering a variety of deals on many of its items. Whether you're a loyal Harbor Freight shopper, have only purchased from the store on a handful of occasions, or are walking through those automatic doors for the first time, there's no shortage of deals and promos worth taking advantage of. But to unlock the best of what Harbor Freight has to offer, it's worth hearing from those who have a healthy understanding of how the chain works. Here are the most valuable offers from Harbor Freight and how to best hunt them down, according to buyers.
Surprise No-Exclusion Coupons
Perhaps the most consistent line of Harbor Freight deals you'll find are the regular offers it sends customers in its database. In most instances, buyers will receive an email with the subject line "We missed you" and a coupon with no item exclusions. A majority of customers posting on Reddit and other forums have reported receiving 25% deals, although others have mentioned getting 20% and even 30% off coupons, although it seems the latter may be exclusively for Inside Track Club members.
What seems to be more inconsistent than the coupon rates, however, is how often buyers receive them. Some such as u/87tillwedieIn89 suggested that those who receive few coupons are shopping too much, stating, "You're going to HF anyways, you won't get a big coupon. Those coupons go out to people in the system who haven't been to a store in many months as enticement." Responses ranged from individuals sharing that they've yet to get a coupon despite only going into the store a few times a year to frequent shoppers who get offers every few weeks.
It seems that the discount rates and frequency customers get them are dependent on a wide variety of factors such as your specific location and shopping history. To increase your odds of receiving these offers more regularly, users suggest taking actions such as setting up a second account that you only use once and only using your account to purchase expensive items. You can also befriend employees at your local Harbor Freight, as they regularly receive a select amount of 25% coupons that can be shared with friends and family.
Open box specials
Harbor Freight may be well-known for its lower-priced items, but the majority of its lineup is still of good quality. And while this is also largely true when it comes to discounted items, it shouldn't come as a surprise that certain products with deals attached to them should be examined more in-depth before purchasing. This has been the case for customers who experienced Harbor Freight open-box deals.
As the name suggests, this sale often applies to products that have already been opened and tampered with to some degree. However, other times these or similar sales will occur at locations seeking to get rid of old inventory. On one hand, these can be among the most biggest deals you can hope to find at a Harbor Freight, such as one Redditor who shared they purchased a 4-ton Daytona floor jack, which currently go for $240, for only $80. Meanwhile, u/CudiKanyeGOAT had nabbed quite a few deals over the years with this system, including a Hercules Saw Table for $100 and a pair of Bauer drills for $50. The flip side to this, however, is that the tool you buy may be missing certain partsor, even worse, doesn't function properly.
However, if you're not as picky with your tools and are willing to take the risk, these sales can turn up some surprises. However, some Harbor Freight locations seem to be more exclusive with these offers, with ITC members seeming to benefit the most from these deals. Many say your best bet is to keep an eye on products that have been there the longest as they may be marked down.
10 and 12 Days of Deals
Perhaps you don't shop for tools all the time, but are more of a strategic shopper who only needs to revamp their inventory a few times a year. As the budget-conscious are well-aware, retailers will often select certain times of the year to implement store-wide sales, oftentimes extending to customers to non-members as well. Harbor Freight is no exception in this regard, with two particular months possessing some of its best sales.
The first of these are the 10 Days of Deals that take place in May. How it works is pretty straightforward, with Harbor Freight revealing a new specific product deal throughout the middle of the month. Deals from the 2024 lineup included $90 off of U.S. General 30 in. 5-Drawer Mechanics Cart, $300 off of Predator 5000 Watt Dual-Fuel Inverter Generators, and 50% off of Apache cases, the latter of which excited a number of Redditors. Keep in mind that these deals only work for in-store purchases.
Unsurprisingly, the holidays are also a prime time to get in on Harbor Freight deals. The 12 Days of Deals is structured in the same way with 12 different items getting discounted throughout the middle of December, with 2023 featuring deals on Pittsburgh floor jacks, McGraw Air Compressors, Badland Truck Winches, and Bauer Action Polishers among others. One distinction from the 10 Day of Deals that some buyers may prefer are that many of these coupons are valid both in-store and online.
Third party websites
For the most part, Harbor Freight has never hesitated to let its customer base know when a new opportunity to save money is on the horizon. But if you're especially frugal, you may want to dig a little deeper to see what else is out there. For such individuals, Harbor Freight buyers have a trick.
Along with deals and coupons officially posted by Harbor Freight itself, many recommend trying out third party coupon sites to hunt down current deals and promos. Perhaps the site most widely recommended by Redditors is the Harbor Freight Tools Coupon Database. While simple in its design, this site is jam-packed with handy savings on a wide array of Harbor Freight products. These range from hand tools and electronic accessories to automotive tools and generators. Among finding the coupon that works best for you, you can either print it out or save it to your mobile device and bring it to the store to be scanned.
Even if they don't always offer the most monumental savings, many users have still been surprised by the handy deals featured, such as u/tinydisaster sharing, "Just saved me 10 bucks and I got a free tape measure that actually doesn't suck." Be sure to investigate each coupon closely, however, as some have reported finding some that were out of date.