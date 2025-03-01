Who Owns Capri Tools And What Kind Of Warranty Do The Company Offer?
The saying a bad workman always blames his tools could be switched around to say a good workman always uses quality tools. And, when it comes to automotive tools, one trusted name is Capri Tools. Supplying quality tools backed by solid warranties and after-sales services has always been the company's mission. Based in Pomona, California, the company also maintains ties with its automotive roots by sponsoring race teams, drivers, and car clubs. As well as professional and home automotive tools, Capri Tools specializes in hand tools, torque tools, air tools, aviation tools, industrial tools, and more.
But who owns Capri Tools? And how good is the warranty? While the company is clear and upfront about its warranty, establishing its ownership is not so straightforward. Unlike many major tool brands that operate under large corporate umbrellas, Capri Tools appears to be an independent entity. Here's what we do know about its company structure.
Who owns Capri Tools?
Capri Tools operates under Galaxia Innovations LLC, which also owns multiple other trademarks. This includes TR Industrial, a company that operates from the same business address as Capri Tools and specializes in industrial and construction-related projects. Based on this information it's possible Galaxia Innovations oversees multiple brands, though it's unclear if the company just owns the trademarks or is an active part of the companies.
A key figure in Capri Tools' operations is Anderson Cheung, who has served as the President of Capri Tools since 2008. While official ownership details remain private, Cheung's long involvement with the company suggests he has played a major role in shaping the company. His background includes experience at Sony and an engineering degree, factors which may contribute to the company's focus on quality and precision.
Beyond these details, Capri Tools maintains a low public profile with a corporate structure that remains largely undisclosed. A Whois search on the company's domain name showed it to be privately registered, and the company does not publicly list its owners. While the exact information of who owns Capri Tools remains a largely private matter, they have sold automotive tools for over a decade.
What warranty do Capri Tools offer?
At the end of the day, who owns a company shouldn't matter as much as the quality of its products. And while Capri Tools might maintain a low profile as far as its ownership goes, it's certainly worth considering if you're looking to add to an existing toolkit or build a mechanic's toolkit from scratch. The specifics of the warranty vary depending on the type of tool. For instance, tools like ratchets, sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers are all covered by a limited lifetime warranty. This has various conditions, including only applying to the original owner and not covering normal wear and tear.
There are also various tools covered by one-, two- and ten-year warranties. The one-year warranty covers automotive tools, air blow guns, torque tools, and tool organizers. Pneumatic air tools are covered by the two-year warranty, and rotating bench vices, hammers, and wire strippers are all covered by the 10-year warranty scheme. All the warranties cover tools that are used as intended and any broken tools will either be repaired or replaced.