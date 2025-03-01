Who Owns Capri Tools And What Kind Of Warranty Do The Company Offer?

Capri Tools operates under Galaxia Innovations LLC, which also owns multiple other trademarks. This includes TR Industrial, a company that operates from the same business address as Capri Tools and specializes in industrial and construction-related projects. Based on this information it's possible Galaxia Innovations oversees multiple brands, though it's unclear if the company just owns the trademarks or is an active part of the companies.

A key figure in Capri Tools' operations is Anderson Cheung, who has served as the President of Capri Tools since 2008. While official ownership details remain private, Cheung's long involvement with the company suggests he has played a major role in shaping the company. His background includes experience at Sony and an engineering degree, factors which may contribute to the company's focus on quality and precision.

Beyond these details, Capri Tools maintains a low public profile with a corporate structure that remains largely undisclosed. A Whois search on the company's domain name showed it to be privately registered, and the company does not publicly list its owners. While the exact information of who owns Capri Tools remains a largely private matter, they have sold automotive tools for over a decade.

