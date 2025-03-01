7 Of The Best-Looking Dodge Models Built Before 1980

There is something so classically gorgeous about an American roadster. In many ways, this open-top, two-door sedan is the foundation of what an automobile should look like from the days of the Ford Model T. However, at the start of the 1930s, production on roadsters in the United States ended, and they would not see a return to the market until the 1949 Dodge Wayfarer, the first entry on this list. As the years progressed, roadsters continued to get more sporty and sleek, but with this original Wayfarer, you get the ideal midpoint of the past and the future.

With a length of over 194 inches, the Wayfarer was a very large two-door vehicle, but its size is part of its aesthetic appeal. It gives the car an impressive presence that makes people who look at it think that its cost must be comparative to its size. That wasn't the case, though, as it cost just $1,727 back when it was released. That is about $22,764 adjusted for inflation.

That size is accentuated by all the rounded edges around the car. Whether it is the domed front hood, the parabola that is the front grille, the rear wheel covers, or the circular headlights, there are very few straight lines to be found on the Wayfarer. This roundness also makes the car look smoother and sportier, in direct opposition to the sports cars of the latter half of the 20th Century. You put some whitewall tires on this, and you have a vehicle that epitomizes mid-century, attainable Americana.

