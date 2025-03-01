4 Motorcycle Accessories For Riding With Your Dog
Motorcycling may be the ultimate way to travel with your four-footed friend. There's back roads with lots of scents, along with the feeling of being in the environment and not cooped up in a box. Behind the freedom of motorcycle riding with your dog, though, there are many things to consider. The first thing you need is a good, honest look at your dog and whether you think it would actually enjoy riding. Is your dog one for riding, or more of the looking out the back of the car type?
The next thing you need to do is take a look at the type of riding you do the most. You might enjoy rounding the edges off your tires in turns, but your dog won't. Once you've determined those, then you can think about the equipment you'll need. This ranges from a place for the dog to sit to headgear to how to strap it in. For ideas, we checked forums and YouTube videos to find people that have experience taking their best friend out on their ride. We also found versions of most of these that won't break the bank.
Seats and platforms
Smaller dogs have a lot of options, as there are platforms and even luggage for them to sit in while riding, like this Kemimito dog carrier bag. The best have harnesses to strap them in and flaps so they can stick their heads out. Some haven have flaps that unzip so that the dog can look out the side and have more room when the bike is stopped.
Medium-sized dogs present more of a problem. You might be tempted to let the dog sit on the back or get a platform for the back, but consider how the dog would sit or lay down during the trip. A sitting dog that doesn't understand the way to move with a motorcycle presents a huge change to the center of gravity. That's why platforms for medium-sized or larger dogs tend to have straps to keep them in place and laying down.
The harness question
Whether your dog needs a harness to sit on a motorcycle depends partly on your dog's prey drive and partly on how you envision it acting when things go wrong.
One thing that manufacturers emphasize is that a harness, like this SlowTon Dog Seat Belt Harness, should definitely secure the rear of the dog as well as the front. The harness should have a little stretch in it so that the dog can adjust itself, but not so much that it could move itself off, or twist if the machine goes down.
Dogs in sidecars are a different story. Whether to tether your dog in a sidecar is a recurring question in user groups, and there seems to be two positions: if your dog is calm enough, and you think that it would jump away in a crash, then, law allowing, a harness is not a requirement. If you see the hull of the sidecar as offering more protection, or you are worried about your dog jumping out after prey, then a harness is a must-have.
Goggles are important
In many places, dogs must be strapped in place, but there are no rules regarding headgear such as helmets. However, the American Kennel Club recommends that motorcycling dogs wear goggles. Goggles with individual eyepieces have a classic look, but the AKC says that a large single pane lets the dog see better. Popular versions include these Small Dog Goggles from Enjoying and these goggles from NVTED for medium and larger dogs.
Dog goggles should be made specifically for dogs, and should stay off the dog's eyes. Tinted and UV-blocking panes that filter bright sunlight are a good idea. Straps should be adjustable so that the fit isn't too tight, but also not so loose as to let air or sand behind the goggles.
There are motorcycle helmets for dogs, and some come with visors for eye protection or even goggles, like this helmet-and-goggle package from SlowTon. Their impact protection is not measured by NHTSA safety standards and unlike most human motorcycle helmets, they rarely cover the side of the head. But if you've ever been beaned by a bug while riding, you can imagine that your sidekick would like to have some protection as well.
Jackets for Riding
So far, the accessories we've suggested for dogs on motorcycles are practical above all. However, your sidekick should look the part, too, and if you like riding when it's colder, then it makes sense to keep everyone warm. One like this Warm Dog Jacket that looks like a classic biker jacket will separate your rider from the pack. If you take a function-first approach to your dog jacket choices, consider whether your riding environment.
Wind is a given, but cold and wet weather could mean different solutions. This Carhartt Firm Duck Insulated Dog Chore Coat might not give off the same cool vibe as a leather-look jacket, but many of the best motorcycle jackets for humans are made of synthetic materials and offer superior protection, too. Taking your bike and four-legged friend out is entirely possible and a well-trodden path. How to do it is a matter of your specific needs — and your imagination.
How we chose the products mentioned
The accessories mentioned in this article were chosen based on a variety of factors. For one, single-pane goggles were chosen because of the better field of vision they provide, and not for any style preferences. Where possible, we chose highly rated items with a large number of ratings compared to similar offerings. Though the majority of items for sale were similarly priced, we did take the cost of each into consideration. We did not test any of them ourselves.
In the end, variations such as the shape of your dog's head, the dog's size and your own preferences will matter greatly. Paying attention to these factors are very important for your dog's comfort, health, and safety. There are a lot of options on the market, so look around to find what fits your vision best for you and the furry one. And when you aren't riding with your best friend, here are 10 of the coolest pieces of tech for your pet at home.