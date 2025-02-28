What Types Of Cars Are Typically Used In A Demolition Derby?

Demolition derbies are a national pastime and date back as early as 1947, with the first known event taking place at the Carrell Speedway in Gardena, California. The audience was wowed by the spectacle of daring drivers crashing their cars into each other, with the last car running declared as the winner. Since then, the derby became a regular occurrence in states across the U.S., and has even spread to other countries as well. But what types of cars are actually used in a demolition derby?

Some of the most famous demolition derby cars from the sport's history include a wide variety of vehicles. The dominant "Shocker," for example, was a 1970s Chrysler New Yorker, while the "Clamshell" was a 1970's GM wagon that smashed its way to the top. One of the more interesting cars is the "Bull," a 1990s Toyota Camry that found success due to its quickness and maneuverability.

In a 2007 North American Subaru Impreza Owners Club forum post, one user cut straight to the point when it came to what cars were the best. "Anything that's all steel and huge. Any huge 70s-80s domestic is probably your best bet. Grand Marquis, Ford Crown Vic, LTD, Chevy Caprice, etc." Another person, while not as specific, commented more on the vehicle's use rather than the make or model. "Get a steel bodied American car that goes better backwards than forwards."

