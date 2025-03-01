What Do 1 And 2 Mean On Your Car's Gear Shift?

Our cars are littered with different symbols, numbers, and indicators, each with varying meanings and purposes. Some of these are long and seemingly cryptic, like your car's VIN number, while others are intentionally easy to understand, like the warnings on your mirrors or the engine oil classification under your vehicle's hood. We can find these signs and symbols all over our vehicles, including on our gear shifters inside the car's cabin. While modern vehicles' gear shifters can differ in appearance, it's common to see the letters "P," "R," and "D," as well as the numbers "1" and "2."

Advertisement

If you've ever wondered what the numbers on your gear shifter mean, you're not alone. It's a pretty commonly asked question due to the fact that many average motorists only use the P, R, and D gears. Put simply, 1 and 2 are the low gears in your car's automatic transmission. It means your transmission uses them to scale engine power when you need more torque but less speed. Low gears are useful when driving over rough or unstable terrain, like mud or snow, when driving up a hill, and when hauling a heavy load, like a trailer.

As mentioned, most average drivers rarely use their low gears knowingly. Unless you're into offroading or regularly haul heavy loads, you probably don't have much need to physically shift down to your low gears. But if you're interested in learning what the other letters and numbers on a car's gear shifter can mean, stick around — that's what we'll cover.

Advertisement