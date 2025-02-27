What Does 'E' Stand For In Engine Oil?
In the era of quick-change oil shops, it's easy to overlook what's actually going into your vehicle's engine. After all, the folks doing the work are the experts, so there's no need to really have that information, right? But what happens if you're between oil changes, your car is running low on oil, and you need to buy a quart or two? Suddenly, you're staring at a wall of different motor oils, and the mix of numbers and letters on the bottles reads like a foreign language.
One of those letters may be "E," and if so, you could be choosing the wrong one. E-grade oils are heavy-duty lubricants classified by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association or ACEA. These oils are primarily designed for commercial trucks and heavy-duty diesel engines.
Castrol Technical Services Specialist Ron Azzopardi appeared on the Mechanic YouTube channel and listed the specific uses for E-grade oil. "We're talking about trucks, we're talking about earth-moving equipment, and we're talking about mining equipment as well." Azzopardi also pointed out that the ACEA regularly updates its oil standard guidelines, so if you're interested in performing your own oil changes, you may want to stay on top of the latest news.
E-grade motor oil is separated into different categories for different engines
Understanding motor oil specs is very important for people who would rather work on their own cars at home and save money on service shops. E-grade oils, for example, may not be something a Toyota Camry owner would want to use, as they're meant for heavy-duty commercial equipment such as dump trucks and big rigs. The ACEA breaks it down even further.
According to ACEA, E-grade oils are divided into four classifications: E4, E7, E8, and E11. E4 is ideal for diesel engines that endure severe weather and can last between overdue oil changes. E7 is recommended for Euro I-V diesel engines, while E8 and E11 are meant for Euro I-VI diesel engines. In all cases, E-grade oil promotes top-notch piston cleanliness, wear control, and soot handling.
If E-grade oil isn't for your vehicle, it's worth researching to find out what is and then purchase it from one of the best motor oil brands. Pat Goss, the late host of "MotorWeek," suggested first consulting the owner's manual before making a purchase but also gave his personal recommendation. "If you want the best oil," Goss said in a 2016 episode of "Goss' Garage," "always use a full synthetic oil, which can actually double or triple the life expectancy of your engine."