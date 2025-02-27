What Does 'E' Stand For In Engine Oil?

In the era of quick-change oil shops, it's easy to overlook what's actually going into your vehicle's engine. After all, the folks doing the work are the experts, so there's no need to really have that information, right? But what happens if you're between oil changes, your car is running low on oil, and you need to buy a quart or two? Suddenly, you're staring at a wall of different motor oils, and the mix of numbers and letters on the bottles reads like a foreign language.

Advertisement

One of those letters may be "E," and if so, you could be choosing the wrong one. E-grade oils are heavy-duty lubricants classified by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association or ACEA. These oils are primarily designed for commercial trucks and heavy-duty diesel engines.

Castrol Technical Services Specialist Ron Azzopardi appeared on the Mechanic YouTube channel and listed the specific uses for E-grade oil. "We're talking about trucks, we're talking about earth-moving equipment, and we're talking about mining equipment as well." Azzopardi also pointed out that the ACEA regularly updates its oil standard guidelines, so if you're interested in performing your own oil changes, you may want to stay on top of the latest news.

Advertisement