7 BMW Models With The Best MPG In 2025
Luxury cars, in general, do not have a reputation for efficiency. After all it is the style, technology, and performance they offer which is usually why they cost so much money. For BMW, some of the most expensive vehicles on its roster are its least efficient, and if you are paying an incredible amount of money for the car itself, you would hope that you wouldn't need to spend a fortune on gas as well.
Luckily, the company does produce a number of vehicles that have excellent efficiency, including electric and hybrid models. For those interested in the fuel economy of gas-powered BMW vehicles, here we'll look at seven 2025 BMW models that let you drive the most miles per gallon of gas. Our research is based on the fuel economy numbers that come straight out of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as the figures marketed by automakers can sometimes be inaccurate.
2025 BMW 430i Coupé
At the very top of the list, we look to the BMW 430i coupé. This is the lowest priced tier of the BMW 4 Series with a starting price of $51,150, and that lower cost makes its efficiency all the more enticing for a potential buyer. This car is powered by a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo I4 engine alongside a 48V hybrid motor, giving the car less weight overall.
As a result, the EPA has measured a combined fuel economy of 31 mpg for the BMW 430i coupé. That is thanks to a city mileage of 28 mpg and 36 mpg on the highway. With a 15.5 gallon gas tank, you can expect to drive about 480 miles on a single tank of gas. Even though the electric vehicles are technically more efficient, that is a better range than the best BMW EV available offers on a single charge, by about 160 miles. The 2025 model year is the first year that the BMW 430i coupé is a hybrid vehicle, so it has improved its mileage from 2024, which sat at a combined 28 mpg and had a range of 437 miles. It is important to stress that this is the coupé, because other variations of this model have different fuel economies.
2025 BMW 330i Sedan
The 430i coupé does not stand head and shoulders above the rest of the BMW models though. Another model essentially ties it in its fuel economy if you account for a small margin of error. That car is the BMW 330i sedan, the base model of the company's 3 Series that has a starting price of $45,950, making it the most affordable car on this list. Like the 430i, the 2025 model year is the first time that the 330i has been turned into a hybrid, and it uses the same 2.0L TwinPower Turbo I4 engine with the 48V hybrid motor.
According to the EPA, it is able to get a combined 31 mpg overall. While that is the same as the 430i, the reason the 330i is just a step behind is that its highway mileage is 35 mpg. The city mileage is exactly the same at 28 mpg. The 330i has the ever so slightly larger fuel tank at 15.6 gallons, and therefore a more expansive range on a single tank of gas at 484 miles, outpacing the 2024 model's range by 32 miles. The EPA estimates that you will spend about $2,000 per year on gas, which is a saving of $100 per year compared to what you would spend with the 2024 model. The BMW 330i sedan — and it's important that it's the basic sedan — will be a very efficient machine for you.
2025 BMW 530i Sedan
The BMW 330i sedan is actually in a dead heat tie with another BMW model in regards to fuel economy. That would be the BMW 530i sedan. This is a larger car than both the 330i and 430i, and it is the base level model of the BMW 5 Series. It being larger also means it is going to cost a bit more with a starting price of $58,700. Much like the two previously mentioned models, the car utilizes the 2.0L TwinPower Turbo I4 engine with the 48V hybrid motor. Unlike the previously mentioned models, this is not the first year that the 530i sedan was produced as a hybrid, and BMW continued to refine it following the 2024 model.
When driving it in the city, you can expect to get 28 mpg, and on the highway, you will get 35 mpg. Overall, the EPA determines it has a combined mileage of 31 mpg. That is just a 1 mpg improvement from the previous year, but any improvement is valuable. As far as its range, the 530i does outpace the 330i and 430i, as it is able to travel 493 miles on a single tank of gas thanks to the larger 15.9 gallon tank. That is also 16 miles more than the 2024 model. Plus the EPA estimates you'll save about $50 per year on gas compared to the previous year's model.
2025 BMW 430i Convertible and Gran Coupé
It was important to distinguish the 2025 BMW 430i coupé at the top of this list as other versions of the 430i do not stack up to the coupé when it comes to fuel economy. That is not to say that these trims have poor efficiency, but they fall just slightly behind that base level vehicle. The two variations in question are the 2025 430i convertible and the 430i Gran Coupé, which have starting prices of $59,150 and $49,650 respectively, plus they have the exact same fuel economy specs according to the EPA.
For both the 430i convertible and Gran Coupé, they are able to achieve a combined 30 mpg. When you are driving in the city, you can expect to get 27 mpg, and on the highway, the cars can get 35 mpg. So, compared to the standard 430i coupé, you get 1 mpg less across the board. With this ever so slight dip in efficiency you can expect to reach 468 miles on a single tank of gas, as opposed to the 480 miles that the coupé achieves. Nevertheless, whichever BMW 430i model you choose, it's one of the most efficient BMW models of 2025.
2025 BMW 530i xDrive Sedan
All of the vehicles mentioned thus far have been rear-wheel drive cars. BMW does make all-wheel drive vehicles as well, which the company calls xDrive. The reason it is not just called all-wheel drive is because this xDrive system is an intelligent drive system where it is able to shift the amount of power between the wheels depending on what kind of surface you are driving on, including dynamic traction and stability control. For a lot of people, having this kind of all-wheel drive system for your car is extremely beneficial, but it does mean you are taking a hit on your car's efficiency. However, some of these xDrive vehicles remain high in the mpg charts, and the highest of them all is the 2025 BMW 530i xDrive sedan.
This is exactly the same as the previously mentioned 530i sedan, but it just utilizes the all-wheel drive system. On the whole, the EPA measures that this 530i xDrive sedan gets a combined 30 mpg, 27 mpg in the city, and 35 mpg on the highway. It has the same 15.9 gallon tank, and you can expect 477 miles on a single tank of gas. So, while you are paying more for the 530i xDrive sedan, which has a starting price of $61,000, you are getting slightly worse fuel efficiency than the standard 530i. Granted, these differences are minor, and if you need an all-wheel drive vehicle, this model's fuel economy is still very impressive.
2025 BMW 430i xDrive Coupé
The xDrive system is not exclusive to the BMW 5 Series. You can get it up and down the BMW lineup, including for the 4 Series. The standard BMW 430i coupé is at the top of this list, and the xDrive version of that car, which has a starting price of $53,150, ends up not too far behind. It has nearly the same fuel economy as the 530i xDrive sedan, but it gets 1 mpg less on the highway than that model for an average of 34 mpg. Other than that, it is exactly the same, getting 27 mpg in the city for an overall combined mileage of 30 mpg.
In terms of the range, the 430i xDrive coupé does fall behind the 530i xDrive sedan, as the EPA estimates that you can get about 465 miles on a single tank. This is because the 430i has the smaller 15.5 gallon tank. On average, the EPA says that with this model, you will spend about $2,000 per year on gas.
2025 BMW M440i Coupé
For the final entry on this list we are going to stay with the BMW 4 Series. Typically, upgraded performance will lead to worse fuel efficiency for your vehicle, as the engine requires more fuel to generate all of that extra power. That is why many of the cars with the fantastic M series engines developed by the performance division of BMW do not come anywhere near this list. However, there is one that stands above the rest, and that is the 2025 BMW M440i coupé.
The M440i is essentially the same vehicle as the 430i in its build, despite that one digit difference in their names. However, instead of that 2.0L TwinPower Turbo I4 engine under the hood, there is a larger 3.0L TwinPower Turbo I6 engine that upgrades the power output from 255 hp to 386 hp. Due to this extra power, the EPA states that you can expect to get a combined 30 mpg for the M440i, thanks to 27 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. You are also getting the same range as the 430i xDrive coupé, with 465 miles expected on a single tank of gas. If you want to find a BMW option that is able to mix efficiency and performance together beautifully, you need look no further than the 2025 BMW M440i coupé, which has a starting price of $64,850.