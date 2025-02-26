7 BMW Models With The Best MPG In 2025

The 430i coupé does not stand head and shoulders above the rest of the BMW models though. Another model essentially ties it in its fuel economy if you account for a small margin of error. That car is the BMW 330i sedan, the base model of the company's 3 Series that has a starting price of $45,950, making it the most affordable car on this list. Like the 430i, the 2025 model year is the first time that the 330i has been turned into a hybrid, and it uses the same 2.0L TwinPower Turbo I4 engine with the 48V hybrid motor.

According to the EPA, it is able to get a combined 31 mpg overall. While that is the same as the 430i, the reason the 330i is just a step behind is that its highway mileage is 35 mpg. The city mileage is exactly the same at 28 mpg. The 330i has the ever so slightly larger fuel tank at 15.6 gallons, and therefore a more expansive range on a single tank of gas at 484 miles, outpacing the 2024 model's range by 32 miles. The EPA estimates that you will spend about $2,000 per year on gas, which is a saving of $100 per year compared to what you would spend with the 2024 model. The BMW 330i sedan — and it's important that it's the basic sedan — will be a very efficient machine for you.