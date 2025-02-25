Harbor Freight Icon 251-Piece Technicians Set: Do You Actually Save $420?

It's no secret that Harbor Freight has a reputation for working directly with tool manufacturers to develop and deliver well-made products at affordable prices, and Harbor Freight's Icon series tools are no exception. The company's line of Icon hand tools, wrenches, ratchets, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, etc., are included in nearly every rundown of Harbor Freight hand tools every home mechanic should have.

Harbor Freight is also well-known for its price comparisons. Typically, the advertisement for a particular tool will include a comparison to a similar offering from a name brand. In the case of its Icon mechanic's tool lineup, Snap-On tools are often the target of the comparison. While sometimes the tool offered for comparison is difficult to track down, and whether or not you consider Snap-On vs. Icon an apples-to-apples comparison is a subject for another time, sometimes Harbor Freight puts together a set of its tools and proclaims a discount for the bundle over buying them separately.

The 251-piece Technicians' Tool Set by Icon, a tool set brand many might not realize is owned by Harbor Freight, is a prime example. Harbor Freight lists the price of the Technician's Tool Set at $799.99, comparing it to a Snap-On tool set priced at $4,000.00, and going on to say that buying the set from Harbor Freight saves over $420 compared to buying the same tools separately for $1,222.68. While our calculations totaled $1,221.68, the $799.99 set price really saves a little over $420.

