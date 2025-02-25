Smokestang: The Ford Mustang With A Cummins Engine Under The Hood

Here's something nobody asked for, but now we can't get enough of — a Ford Mustang with a Cummins engine. YouTuber Westen Champlin decided to do one of the craziest engine swaps ever when he put a 12V 5.9L inline-six Cummins diesel engine in an already powerful 2017 Mustang GT. But would the Cummins diesel engine push it beyond the most powerful Mustangs from the past few decades?

It started when Champlin bought the "parts car" without a front end. After some measuring, Champlin decided it was possible to add a Ram's Cummins diesel engine with a lot of modifications and upgrades to support its size and power. This included five-plus hours of wiring for the air compressor, fuel solenoid, and starter. A shifter, transmission cooler, and intercooler were also necessary to install as well — and you can't forget the twin turbos. It was a tight fit for the transmission, creating further complications. But what resulted was a 1,500 horsepower Mustang.

When Champlin started the car for the first time, his excitement and relief was palatable in the video as the Smokestang started to move. With loads of smoke and an incredible growl, the terrifying beast had come to life.

