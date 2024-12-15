How To Properly Do A Burnout (And Why You Should Probably Think Twice Before Doing It)

Even though it can be considered rude or illegal, sometimes it's just fun to do a burnout — it's loud, it's full of smoke, and it's fun. You can do a burnout in both a manual or automatic car pretty easily, although there are some specifics to keep in mind.

A burnout is simply when you stay in place while your car's wheels spin, creating friction between the rubber and pavement that produces the smoke. Burnouts started in the drag race scene and have branched out to become their own culture, including events. There's just something undeniably fun about hearing a car revving and seeing a cloud of smoke forming behind it.

If you're in a manual car:

Turn on the car and put it in first gear, keeping the clutch pedal pushed in with your left foot Turn the parking brake off as well as the traction control and stability control systems With the clutch pedal pushed in, press the gas with your right foot and rev the engine to around 4,000-5,000 RPM (don't reach the redline) Take your left foot off the clutch and press the brake, simultaneously tapping the gas pedal Let go of the brake if you want to take off from there

And if you're in an automatic, you're not left out: