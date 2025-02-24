Can you take photos or videos at a TSA checkpoint?

One of the inescapable parts of air travel in the U.S. is going through TSA before getting to your departure gate. We all know there are many rules and guidelines we must follow to ensure our encounter with TSA goes as smoothly as possible. For example, most of us have been through the motions enough to know we can't take a bottle filled with water through a TSA checkpoint and that we have to take off our shoes if going through the standard screening line. However, we may be less than familiar with things like what types of batteries TSA allows in carry-on luggage. Still, we usually figure out all of those details before we even get in the TSA line.

While going through a TSA checkpoint is usually uneventful, sometimes an incident may occur that you want to film, or you may just want to take a selfie while posing in the security line. You may have even mastered all of your Android camera's features, making it especially tempting to snap a selfie or record what's happening around you — but is it legal? Given you're passing through a government checkpoint, you may think twice about whipping out your smartphone to film or take photos. If you ever find yourself in this situation, you can, in most cases, go ahead and capture what's happening around you, even at a TSA security checkpoint.