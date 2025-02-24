1 Vs. #2 Diesel: What's The Difference?

While using either diesel won't likely damage your engine or vehicle, there are some things to consider when choosing between either option. For example, you may want to consider diesel #1 if you tend to start your diesel engine in cold weather climates. Diesel #2 is more compatible with general-purpose engines that aren't made for heavy-duty tasks in harsh climates.

The second thing to keep in mind is the weather you'll be driving in after fueling up. Diesel #1 is thinner, improves ignition quality, reduces friction with added lubricants, and has properties that prevent the fuel from gelling, or the process of paraffin wax particles solidifying in the fuel. This makes it the more popular choice for driving in cold temperatures. Diesel #2's thickness makes it better for warmer temperatures or if you live in an area that at least remains above 40 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year. Since most regions are above that temperature during most of the year, it's easier to find diesel #2 in a lot of countries.

Another factor when choosing your diesel fuel is the cost. Diesel #1 is often more expensive than diesel #2 due to its additives. You'll also need to fuel up more often with diesel #1, meaning more stops at the gas station. Diesel #1 is still more efficient than gas, however.

