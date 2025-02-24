Yamaha AR195 Vs. Scarab 195 SE: What's The Difference Between These Jet Boats?

To the average person, all jet boats might look the same and perform identically, but those who make a habit out of getting on the water every chance they get know that couldn't be further from the truth. It's not always about performance, either. When you're out on the water, whether the main attraction is water skiing, wakeboarding, or some other adrenaline-pumping watersport, there's always brief intermissions for drinks and snacks. You need storage space to keep those snacks and you want music when you're ripping through the water.

Yamaha has been around since the 1800s and has made quite the name for itself. The brand has dipped its metaphorical toes in multiple markets, having a motor vehicle and audio division. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Yamaha still makes jet boats. They can cost a pretty penny, such as Yamaha's AR195 that starts at $47,799, but it's difficult to say they're not worth it once you're out on the water, having the time of your life. Many boaters would consider Yamaha one of the best jet boat brands out there.

Another favorite brand is Scarab, a company that's been around in some capacity since the '70s. While not as old, it has established itself as one of the go-to brands in the industry. Scarab makes a similar model to the AR195, the 195 SE, that might have you debating which is the best decision for you and your needs. It's similarly priced at $49,995, but then that begs the question: What does that additional $2,000 get you?

