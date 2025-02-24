Yamaha AR195 Vs. Scarab 195 SE: What's The Difference Between These Jet Boats?
To the average person, all jet boats might look the same and perform identically, but those who make a habit out of getting on the water every chance they get know that couldn't be further from the truth. It's not always about performance, either. When you're out on the water, whether the main attraction is water skiing, wakeboarding, or some other adrenaline-pumping watersport, there's always brief intermissions for drinks and snacks. You need storage space to keep those snacks and you want music when you're ripping through the water.
Yamaha has been around since the 1800s and has made quite the name for itself. The brand has dipped its metaphorical toes in multiple markets, having a motor vehicle and audio division. It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Yamaha still makes jet boats. They can cost a pretty penny, such as Yamaha's AR195 that starts at $47,799, but it's difficult to say they're not worth it once you're out on the water, having the time of your life. Many boaters would consider Yamaha one of the best jet boat brands out there.
Another favorite brand is Scarab, a company that's been around in some capacity since the '70s. While not as old, it has established itself as one of the go-to brands in the industry. Scarab makes a similar model to the AR195, the 195 SE, that might have you debating which is the best decision for you and your needs. It's similarly priced at $49,995, but then that begs the question: What does that additional $2,000 get you?
What does Yamaha's AR195 bring to the water?
Yamaha has a whole lineup of boats ranging in varying sizes from 19 feet to 27 feet. Its AR195 falls in the 19-foot category, sitting at 19.5 feet. The AR195 seats eight passengers, including the driver. With its 8-foot, 2-inch beam, there's plenty of room for everyone on the boat to be comfortable and enjoy the ride. No recreational jet boat would be complete without bow seating or speakers. There are four marine speakers. When the driver needs a break and everyone else wants to relax, there's the rear lounge area that's perfect for getting in and out of the boat when swimming or just hanging out with a drink or two.
The Yamaha AR195's bridge clearance is 7 feet, 6 inches. If you're on a large enough body of water without any sort of canals or waterways that go through residential areas, that won't be much of a concern, but it's something to consider if you need to go under any when leaving or entering a port. It's also something to keep in mind when towing it on the road. You can fold the forward-swept aluminum tower, making its height on the trailer 7 feet, but otherwise it's going to be slightly over 10 feet tall. Does that make the tower a hassle? Maybe a little, but you'll be thankful for the shade you get from the Bimini top after you've been in the sun for hours.
What does the Scarab 195 SE offer?
Scarab's 195 SE jet boat is a great choice when you want to spend some time on the water. It seats up to eight people, including the driver, has bow seating, four speakers for some Creedence Clearwater Revival or Kendrick Lamar via Bluetooth or auxiliary, and plenty of under-the-seat storage. Giving passengers more control over their comfort and entertainment, there's even a remote at the helm to control the stereo.
The standard version of the 195 SE comes with plenty of features that will leave any boat owner happy, but there are plenty of options to add on, as well. Some options include a cover for the boat, a swim platform, and a digital speed control package. Unfortunately, every option added to the base model increases its price.
The Scarab 195 SE has a low profile on the water with its bridge clearance of only 3 feet and 10 inches because it doesn't come with a watersports tower. You do get the option to add a tower with a Bimini top, but then the clearance goes up to 6 feet and 2 inches. However, as stated, it will cost you extra.
How do these jet boats compare?
If you're in the market for a boat that lets you stay on the water longer, you're going to want to strongly consider Yamaha's AR195 as its fuel tank has a capacity for 40 gallons versus the Scarab's 31 gallon tank. Neither boat uses an outboard marine engine, keeping their appearance sleek. The Yamaha uses a single 1.8L four-cylinder, four-stroke Super Vortex High Output marine engine, which provides 250 horsepower versus the Scarab's Rotax engine and its 230 horsepower. Scarab jet boats use a Rotax 4-TEC engine with the Scarab 195 SE specifically using Rotax 230 ECT SGL. It also uses a closed-loop-engine cooling system to prevent potentially harmful foreign bodies from getting into it.
The Yamaha, on the other hand, uses an open-loop cooling system, opening it up to potentially more required maintenance. The AR195 does give its owners a little more leeway with cargo and passengers since the boat's max capacity is rated for 1,600 pounds while the Scarab comes in slightly lower at 1,400 pounds.
When it comes to the helm, that's where Yamaha comes out on top. Sure, the Scarab has all the typical instrumentation, including fuel Level, fuel consumption, tach, GPS speed, a Compass, Depth Finder, and more, but the AR195 gives its driver a helm with a 5-inch touchscreen as well as an adjustable phone holder. It also has a removable dinette table that mounts at the cockpit, whereas the Scarab doesn't have any table to speak of.