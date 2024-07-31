Yes, Yamaha Still Makes Jet Boats, And This Is How Much They Cost
The Japanese brand Yamaha is associated with a diverse range of products, including motorcycles, musical instruments, audio equipment, and electronics. Founded by Torakusu Yamaha in 1887, the Japanese company has undergone many changes over the years. There are now several different entities operating under the Yamaha brand name. For example, Yamaha motorcycles are not made by the same company that produces musical instruments, but they operate under the same name and share a common heritage.
The Yamaha Motor Corporation also makes jet boats. In fact, Yamaha has produced jet boats since 1995, when it left its mark on the marine industry by introducing the Exciter. Yamaha jet boats are known for their high performance, reliability, innovative design, and state-of-the-art features. When it comes to pricing, they are generally considered to be on the mid-to-higher end of the market. But is that really true? How much do Yamaha jet boats cost, and how do they compare to other jet boats on the market? Here's what you need to know.
How much do Yamaha jet boats cost?
Yamaha offers a variety of jet boats, ranging in size. This includes 19-foot jet boats (eight passenger capacity), 22-foot jet boats (10 passenger capacity), 25-foot jet boats (12 passenger capacity), and 27-foot jet boats (these are yacht-certified, and can accommodate more than 12 passengers). There's also the Wake series, designed for watersports enthusiasts.
Pricing for these models starts at $36,299 for the 19-foot jet boats, $53,099 for the 22-foot boats, $68,499 for the 25-foot boats, $137,499 for the 27-foot boats, and $82,899 for the Wake series jet boats. Again, these are the lowest, base prices in each category. The price increases with additional customizations and accessories; like Yamaha-branded dock lines, flotation devices and life jackets, fender equipment, and others.
Putting these prices in context, what is the average cost of a jet boat? You might be able to find a decent entry-level jet boat for around $20,000, but it probably wouldn't compare to a jet boat from a reputable brand like Yamaha. For those who have to work with somewhat tighter budgets, Kawasaki Ultra jet skis might be the best option for a similar thrill.