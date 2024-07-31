Yes, Yamaha Still Makes Jet Boats, And This Is How Much They Cost

The Japanese brand Yamaha is associated with a diverse range of products, including motorcycles, musical instruments, audio equipment, and electronics. Founded by Torakusu Yamaha in 1887, the Japanese company has undergone many changes over the years. There are now several different entities operating under the Yamaha brand name. For example, Yamaha motorcycles are not made by the same company that produces musical instruments, but they operate under the same name and share a common heritage.

The Yamaha Motor Corporation also makes jet boats. In fact, Yamaha has produced jet boats since 1995, when it left its mark on the marine industry by introducing the Exciter. Yamaha jet boats are known for their high performance, reliability, innovative design, and state-of-the-art features. When it comes to pricing, they are generally considered to be on the mid-to-higher end of the market. But is that really true? How much do Yamaha jet boats cost, and how do they compare to other jet boats on the market? Here's what you need to know.