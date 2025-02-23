5 Ways Microsoft's CoPilot AI Extension For Chrome Is Actually Useful

Aside from webpages, you can also use the CoPilot extension to analyze files. So, if you have received a document via email and need to review it quickly, you simply need to upload it and enter a prompt. It supports a variety of file types, including Word documents, PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, and more. Copilot reads these files as if you had copied and pasted their contents directly into the chat. Once uploaded, you can ask the AI chatbot to summarize the document, find specific information within it, or even translate it into another language.

To get started, open the CoPilot extension in Chrome. Next, click the plus icon in the bottom left corner and select the Upload option. You can then find and select the file you want to analyze along with your specific request. For example, if you need a summary of a long research paper, you can upload the PDF and type "Summarize this document in a few sentences."

If you're looking for specific information, you can use a prompt like, "What are the key findings from this report?" or "Find all mentions of profit in this document." This feature can be especially useful for reviewing contracts, financial statements, or academic papers without having to manually scan every page. Similarly, you can request the CoPilot extension to translate the content within your document by entering a prompt.

