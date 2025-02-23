What Kind Of MPG Does A Ford 3.5L Ecoboost Get? Here's What Drivers Are Saying

The well-regarded Ecoboost engine family is Ford's answer to the never-ending emissions standards, which seek to lower harmful gases from fossil fuel combustion. As the original Ecoboost engine, the Ford 3.5-liter Ecoboost had its first stint under the hood of the 2010 Lincoln MKS before expanding its application to the likes of the Ford Flex, Ford Taurus SHO, and Lincoln MKT. Like the rest of the Ecoboost lineup, it combines turbocharging and direct fuel injection technology to deliver comparable performance to a larger, naturally aspirated engine — all while returning good fuel economy, and much lower CO2 emissions than a competing non-turbocharged engine would.

Since then, the Ford 3.5L twin-turbo Ecoboost V6 engine has evolved through various updates, with each bringing significant improvements. There are now also many vehicles that use or have used the V6, including the Ford F-150, F-150 Raptor, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator. In EPA testing, current generation Ford F-150 models with the hybridized Ford 3.5-liter Ecoboost engine and four-wheel drive returned 23 mpg combined, while rear-wheel-drive, nonhybrid variants gained 20 mpg. Pairing the V6 with four-wheel drive further lowers the combined city-highway return to 19 mpg, or even 18 mpg when the Ford F-150 Tremor is specified. To no one's surprise, the F-150 Raptor is the least efficient of the lot, with its high-output mill returning 16 mpg combined.

But just what do the real-world Ford 3.5L Ecoboost fuel economy numbers say? Let's take a look.