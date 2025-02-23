Ecosia: Who Owns The Non-Profit Search Engine & How Do They Make Money

Christian Kroll, a German entrepreneur, created Ecosia in 2009 from his Berlin apartment, where it became the world's first non-profit search engine. He continues to run the non-profit as its CEO. Oftentimes when somebody comes up with a business idea, they approach it from a money-making perspective. Kroll's idea was different because he simply wanted to make the world a little bit better by planting trees wherever he could. He traveled a little during his college years and saw how beneficial planting trees can be. Of course, embarking on such an endeavor on a large scale isn't cheap, and Kroll knew this. He also knew that search engines could bring in a good amount of revenue. Thus, Ecosia was born.

By 2017, Ecosia had planted 10 million trees, and that number skyrocketed to 160 million by 2022. If you're an environmentally-conscious person looking for a way to turn around climate change, Ecosia could be an alternative search engine to Google for you. Over 20 million people use Ecosia and each person who uses the search engine increases the numbers of trees that get planted around the world. Kroll took his commitment as CEO to Ecosia's mission further when he agreed to a legally-binding model that made the company steward-owned.

This contract means profits can't be taken out of the company, nobody outside of the company can own its stock, nor can they sell their shares for a profit. Kroll wrote on the Ecosia blog, "We're not interested in maximizing profits, we're interested in maximizing the amount of trees we plant."

