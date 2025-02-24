What Is Subaru's Solterra Connect Package & What Features Does It Come With?

Subaru is a brand that is, perhaps, best known for manufacturing vehicles that are safe, reliable, and innovative. They are, of course, also known for almost exclusively producing all-wheel drive offerings, with only the sporty Subaru BRZ lacking the feature. The Subaru Solterra is not currently ranked among the best all-wheel drive cars, trucks, and SUVs on the scene, and with some drivers reportedly taking issue with the unimpressive range offered by the EV on a full battery charge, the manufacturer may have some work to do before it can be considered.

However, despite the potential range issues, the Solterra still offers some genuinely desirable features, not the least of which is its ability to tackle off-road terrain. Included on that list of features are more tech-minded options, such as the Solterra Connect package. If you're not familiar with Solterra Connect, it's essentially a suite of safety and convenience features that are designed to deliver some extra peace of mind, and thus a more pleasant driving experience to owners.

The suite will, however, provide such comforts only to those who own a Solterra, as the featured package is currently only available in that model of Subaru. That sort of exclusivity is unusual for a vehicle that's only been around for a couple of years, but Subaru is likely hoping to leverage it in attempts to sway new car shoppers into giving Solterra a look. Here's what's included with the Solterra Connect package.

