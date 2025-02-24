What Is Subaru's Solterra Connect Package & What Features Does It Come With?
Subaru is a brand that is, perhaps, best known for manufacturing vehicles that are safe, reliable, and innovative. They are, of course, also known for almost exclusively producing all-wheel drive offerings, with only the sporty Subaru BRZ lacking the feature. The Subaru Solterra is not currently ranked among the best all-wheel drive cars, trucks, and SUVs on the scene, and with some drivers reportedly taking issue with the unimpressive range offered by the EV on a full battery charge, the manufacturer may have some work to do before it can be considered.
However, despite the potential range issues, the Solterra still offers some genuinely desirable features, not the least of which is its ability to tackle off-road terrain. Included on that list of features are more tech-minded options, such as the Solterra Connect package. If you're not familiar with Solterra Connect, it's essentially a suite of safety and convenience features that are designed to deliver some extra peace of mind, and thus a more pleasant driving experience to owners.
The suite will, however, provide such comforts only to those who own a Solterra, as the featured package is currently only available in that model of Subaru. That sort of exclusivity is unusual for a vehicle that's only been around for a couple of years, but Subaru is likely hoping to leverage it in attempts to sway new car shoppers into giving Solterra a look. Here's what's included with the Solterra Connect package.
Solterra Connect boasts several safety and convenience upgrades
These days, innovative tech and safety features are, perhaps, as important as fuel economy, engine power, and overall style to those in the market for a new vehicle. If you prize such features, the pint-sized Solterra SUV may be worthy of your attention, with Subaru claiming that the exclusive Solterra Connect suite "...is empowered to do more than ever before." How much it does is up to you, as Subaru allows you to customize your Solterra Connect suite with one or more of the Connect features that best suits your needs.
If safety is your primary concern, the Safety Connect option includes automatic collision notifications, push-button emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locator, and enhanced roadside support. The Service Connect option offers vehicle service notifications to ensure your Solterra never misses routine maintenance, while Vehicle Health Reports let you know how the SUV is doing and if it needs to be taken in for a checkup.
When you're on the road, Drive Connect features a destination assistant and cloud navigation that lets you chart a path to any location via the infotainment screen. Additionally, Drive Connect's intelligent assistant lets you chart that course and ask your Solterra to perform other tasks using voice commands, thus keeping your hands safely on the steering wheel. Meanwhile, Remote Connect allows you to utilize Solterra Connect's free-to-download app to perform numerous tasks from afar, including starting the engine, locking and unlocking the vehicle, and adjusting climate control settings. It can also help you find and manage charging stations when you're running low on power.
Some Solterra Connect packages will cost a few extra bucks to use
However, many of Subaru's Solterra Connect features are not free to use. The fees for access can vary, though, and Subaru does offer trial periods for many of the features to new buyers. Here's what some Solterra Connect features might cost you.
The Solterra Connect package can act as a Wi-Fi hotspot, ensuring that you and your passengers can easily stay connected wherever you are. And just to be clear, this may be the more expensive of the options to add onto the Solterra Connect package. The good news is that Subaru is including Wi-Fi Connect for up to 30-days or 3GB free with Solterra Connect in the Premium, Limited, Touring, and Touring Onyx Edition trims. After the trial period, however, you'll need to add service through AT&T, who offers unlimited data to AT&T Wireless customers at $10/month. Prices vary for non-customers, and cap out at $200 for a full year of unlimited service.
The Remote Connect and Drive Connect features both have one-year trial periods for the aforementioned trim levels but will cost you $8/month (Remote) and $16/month (Drive) thereafter at the end of that term. As for the Safety Connect and Service Connect options, the noted trim levels come with a robust 10-year trial period. There's no price listed for after the trial period, but that's not unusual as few company's might be comfortable locking in a fixed price for a service 10 years down the road.