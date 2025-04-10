Can You Get Bed Bugs From Rented Internet Routers? What You Need To Know

Bed bugs are the epitome of unwanted house guests. Once they settle in, they're notoriously difficult to get rid of. Among their unwanted traits are their feeding habits. Like the fabled bloodsuckers of horror movies, these little blighters also avoid daylight before coming out at night to feed. On average, each bed bug will feed every three days, but they can survive for months without feeding. More importantly for the context of this article, despite their name, bed bugs do not restrict themselves to our beds and bedding. Among the other hiding places that bed bugs often use are chairs and couches, underneath loose wallpaper, in drawer joints, and electrical appliances.

The latter is of obvious interest here. The heat that routers generate could be attractive to bed bugs, and the vents that routers use to dissipate this heat offer an easy entry point. When paired with their ability to go for months without feeding, the potential is definitely there for this to happen. For instance, one Reddit poster claims to have seen several bed bugs under the shrink-wrap of a rented Internet router. Even when routers are evaluated and cleaned before being shipped to a new customer, it would be easy to miss such diminutive creatures.

Putting aside whether this poster's particular story is true, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the risk — however small — exists with any rented router from any ISP that offers such a service. Indeed, if bed bugs are hitching lifts in electrical equipment, then routers aren't the only concern — any rented or second-hand electrical device could pose the same small risk.

