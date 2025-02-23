Why Did Classic Buicks Have Portholes? The Story Behind The Ventiports

With its first car made in 1899 by David Dunbar Buick, Buick has been producing some sort of vehicle for over 125 years now, with Buick — owned since 1908 by General Motors — predating even Ford and Chevrolet. Of course, Buick as a brand is far from its manufacturing heyday, no longer producing sedans or sports cars, and focusing instead on SUVs like the SlashGear-approved 2025 Enclave. But in its early days, Buick was also a legit pioneer on the design front, releasing vehicles as renowned for their looks as their on-road prowess.

Buick debuted one of its most distinctive design features, its ventiports — portholes that first appeared on the sides of some Buicks — in the 1949 model year. The design feature was the brainchild of GM stylist Ned Nickles, who drew inspiration from the flashing exhaust pipes of World War II fighter planes or their gun muzzles, depending on who's telling the story. He initially installed ventiports only on his own 1948 Buick Roadmaster, outfitting the ports with lights that flashed on and off to give the impression of some serious under-the-hood fire power.

Buick general manager Harlow Curtice loved the look, and promptly ordered the design (minus the lights) – officiially designated as "Cruiser-Line Ventiports" – into certain cars in Buick's 1949 lineup. The rest, as the saying goes, is history.

