Rumor Report: Here's What We Know About The Return Of The Toyota Previa

Since late 2024, rumors about a potential revival of the Toyota Previa minivan have been floating around, with different outlets weighing in on what this could mean for the Japanese carmaker's lineup. Toyota already has the well-loved Sienna minivan, which sold 75,037 units in the U.S. in 2024 — a big jump from 2023's 32,825. Hence, the idea of bringing in another minivan made some wonder whether there's a need for a different model in the same market segment. But considering that Toyota brought the Land Cruiser back in 2024 and revived another old badge for the sporty, affordable Supra, it's not out of the question that the Previa might make a comeback.

Advertisement

Toyota has yet to make any official announcement about the Previa's return, meaning any news about a new model is just wishful thinking at this point. Much of the ongoing speculation seems to have originated from an unconfirmed report in the Japanese magazine Best Car. The publication ran a story in December 2024 about a new Toyota Estima — the Japanese nameplate for the Previa. Details about the model are scarce, but it could potentially take cues from the Fine Comfort Ride concept car that Toyota unveiled at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Most of the other encouraging reports about a new Previa minivan reference the story published by Best Car, which leads us to believe that this is a case of outlets running with encouraging news without verifying it. Until we hear official word from Toyota that the Previa is coming back, SlashGear is going to refrain from joining this particular chorus.

Advertisement