5 Electric Vehicles With Over 1,000 HP (Ranked By Price)

Over the years, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have given us some of the most impressive high-power speedsters the automotive industry has ever seen, thanks in part to the fact that the electric motors in these EVs make a great amount of torque.

Advertisement

With EVs now coming in all shapes and sizes, you bet there's a 1000-hp EV to suit almost every want and need, whether that's a hypercar, truck, or sedan. But they're not cheap to buy, as the cheapest 1000-hp EV you can get will cost at least $96,630. That's the 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid. If that doesn't strike your fancy, the Tesla Model X Plaid has a similar price and output as the S Plaid. If you want something entirely different, there's the 1,000-hp GMC Hummer EV3X Pickup, which costs $106,945.

From there, 1,000-hp EVs can get even more expensive pretty quickly. So to help give you an idea of what electric vehicles with over 1,000 hp cost, we've compiled five such models and ranked them by their prices. While this ranking is based mainly on cost, we gave priority to models with more power — this rules out the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Tesla Plaid models due to their comparably modest power outputs. Despite their high cost compared to most vehicles on the market, the two Teslas and Hummer EV also come in quite a bit cheaper than these five beasts.

Advertisement