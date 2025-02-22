5 Electric Vehicles With Over 1,000 HP (Ranked By Price)
Over the years, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have given us some of the most impressive high-power speedsters the automotive industry has ever seen, thanks in part to the fact that the electric motors in these EVs make a great amount of torque.
With EVs now coming in all shapes and sizes, you bet there's a 1000-hp EV to suit almost every want and need, whether that's a hypercar, truck, or sedan. But they're not cheap to buy, as the cheapest 1000-hp EV you can get will cost at least $96,630. That's the 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid. If that doesn't strike your fancy, the Tesla Model X Plaid has a similar price and output as the S Plaid. If you want something entirely different, there's the 1,000-hp GMC Hummer EV3X Pickup, which costs $106,945.
From there, 1,000-hp EVs can get even more expensive pretty quickly. So to help give you an idea of what electric vehicles with over 1,000 hp cost, we've compiled five such models and ranked them by their prices. While this ranking is based mainly on cost, we gave priority to models with more power — this rules out the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Tesla Plaid models due to their comparably modest power outputs. Despite their high cost compared to most vehicles on the market, the two Teslas and Hummer EV also come in quite a bit cheaper than these five beasts.
Lucid Air Sapphire: $249,000
If you like your EVs to boast a mix of elegance and power, then the Lucid Air Sapphire might represent a good value. It's the performance-focused, range-topping variant of the Lucid Air sedan and features three electric motors that deliver 1,234 horsepower and 427 miles of range. It's capable of an explosive 0-60 mph time of 1.89 seconds on its way to its maximum velocity of 205 mph. That makes it one of the fastest electric cars by top speed.
As for its price, the fully loaded 2025 Lucid Air Sapphire will set you back $249,00 — that gets you Alcantara leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats with massage functions, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, power rear and side window sunshades, soft-close doors, heated outside mirrors, and heated wipers.
The digital tech is impressive too: a 34-inch glass cockpit display, a 12.5-inch power-retractable center touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay integration, a wireless smartphone charger, and 21-speaker Surreal Sound Pro with Dolby Atmos Technology.
Drako Dragon: $290,000
Drako Motors is a California-based EV manufacturer that may not be well-known among casual observers. Drako aims to change that with the hyper-luxury Dragon SUV. It's a follow-up to the 1,200-hp, limited-edition Drako GTE sedan, but makes significantly more output at 2,000 horses. It also undercuts the price of its sibling by more than $1 million with its $290,000 price tag.
Sadly, the Dragon hasn't made it into production yet, but willing buyers can plunk down a refundable $5,000 deposit on the Drako website. Each of the 99 First Edition Dragon SUVs will feature four electric motors that will potentially enable a 0-60 mph sprint in 1.9 seconds, clear the quarter miles in 9 seconds flat, and attain a top speed of over 200 mph. Drako also says the Dragon will be capable of supporting fast-charge speeds of 500 kW and deliver up to 420 miles of driving range.
Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance: $309,000
California-based EV startup Faraday Future is an EV manufacturer you've probably never heard of, but its long-awaited FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is definitely headline-worthy. The electric crossover SUV has three motors energized by a 142.0-kWh battery pack to produce an impressive 1,050 horsepower and 1,458 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to launch it from zero to 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 2.27 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance will achieve 381 miles of driving range, which should make it an even more appealing proposition. The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is currently available for preorder on the Faraday Future website, with pricing starting from $309,000. Production of the high-powered EV is limited to 300 units globally.
Lotus Evija: $2.3 million
There's a big jump in price to our next entry, but British automaker Lotus is no stranger to building expensive high-performance cars. The Evija not only continues that success, but kicks things up a notch. With a whopping 2,012 hp at the ready, it is by far the most powerful Lotus car ever built. It is also the first all-electric Lotus hypercar, and is quite fast too. It's been tested at under three seconds from 0-60 miles per hour, but Lots has its sights set a bit higher on the speedometer dial. Lotus claims the Evija can get to 186 mph in under nine seconds, a staggering time that is three seconds faster than that of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
However, Lotus requires you to fork out at least $2.3 million (before taxes and options) to experience what those numbers feel like. That's assuming it is still up for grabs, considering rumors have been circulating for a while now that all 130 units of the Lotus Evija are already spoken for. So far, Lotus has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, and the Evija configurator remains available on the British carmaker's website.
Rimac Nevera: $2.4 million
The Rimac Nevera is one of Europe's finest. It's been a constant fixture on lists of high-horsepower electric cars for a while now, courtesy of its four electric motors which together put out 1,914 horsepower and 1,726 lb-ft of torque. Rimac claims the Nevera is capable of a 0-60 sprint time of 1.74 seconds on its way to an impressive top speed of 258 mph.
That's serious performance by any yardstick, and gets a boost courtesy of the Nevera's low 0.3 coefficient of drag. That slick number is achieved through the use of aerodynamics-enhancing bits like a rear diffuser and wing and a front underbody flap. All that engineering doesn't come cheap, though — the Nemera's 1,914 horsepower will cost you $2.4 million.
Aspark Owl: $3 million
At about $3 million (2.9 million euros), the Aspark Owl is easily the most expensive car on this list. But once you take a look at the specs, you'll probably be inclined to think it provides enough gusto to justify the price tag. The Owl generates a massive 1,953 hp from four electric motors, and its 0-60 mph time of 1.72 seconds makes it the fastest-accelerating production car in the world. In addition, the Owl can clear the quarter mile in 8.73 seconds and keep going all the way to a manufacturer-estimated 257 mph (413 kph).
There are four driving modes that can be selected depending on how you want the Owl to behave on the road: comfort, city, rain, and high speed. And while electric motors generally have their benefits in terms of quiet and smooth operation driving, Aspark touts the Owl as being one of the quietest cars on the road.