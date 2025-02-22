Is Mitsubishi Really Bringing Back The Pajero Mini?

The idea that Mitsubishi could breathe new life into the deceased Pajero Mini is not new. Since 2022, there has been chatter about its revival through Mitsubishi's collaboration with Nissan. The two Japanese carmakers have been partners since Nissan acquired a 34% stake in its neighboring manufacturer in 2016. The original agreement ended in 2023, but the two carmakers remain partners under their NMKV joint venture.

During the first wave of speculation in 2022, the Pajero Mini 4x4 was supposedly targeted for release in 2024. At the time, an unnamed source claimed via the Japanese publication Best Car Web that the tiny off-roader was already in development and could be rebadged as one of Nissan's new cheaper EVs. The vehicle was said to be coming with a 4WD system for the high-performance trim and AWD for the standard version. It was also reported to be retaining its original boxy design but with some modern styling twists.

Another wave of rumors emerged in 2024, claiming that Mitsubishi was relaunching the Pajero Mini as a lifestyle SUV. This time, different sources said the vehicle will arrive in 2026 as a potential rival to another rumored tiny off-roader, the Toyota Mini Land Cruiser FJ. Toyota's compact EV has also been the subject of rumors for years, and like the Pajero Mini still has not been confirmed by its manufacturer. So until we get confirmation, we should take all these speculative reports of new tiny SUVs with a grain of salt.

