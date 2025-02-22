Can You Put A Starlink Satellite Dish On Your Car?

Satellite internet has gradually grown into a popular option for residents living in rural communities or the secluded corners of the world where it's difficult to get cable internet. Then there's the enticing digital nomad who gets all their work done on the road. There are few internet options for them. Sure, they can set up shop in a Starbucks or other coffee shop that provides free internet, but those aren't as plentiful if you're not in a metropolitan area. In a way, Starlink has become the next frontier in internet technology, giving the most remote of users stable internet access.

Advertisement

At its inception, the mounts that came with a Starlink satellite panel didn't affix to a car. That forced some Starlink users to get creative by creating their own car mounts. One California user mounted a Starlink dish to the hood of their Toyota Prius, which they quickly discovered was illegal in the state when Highway Patrol pulled them over and ticketed them. Under section 26708(a)(2) of the California Vehicle Code, "A person shall not drive any motor vehicle with any object or material placed, displayed, installed, affixed, or applied in or upon the vehicle that obstructs or reduces the driver's clear view through the windshield or side windows."

When this took place in 2021, Starlink didn't have FCC approval to mount Starlink terminals to vehicles in motion. That's not the case anymore. Today, you can mount a Starlink satellite receiver to your car.

Advertisement