How Do Jet Engines Work In The Rain?

It's not uncommon for passenger planes or fighter jets to fly during inclement weather. Pilots commonly fly over or around thunderstorms if one is in their path, but engineers have designed planes to withstand many of the obstacles planes might encounter, including lightning strikes. Most planes — commercial, military, or otherwise — don't have any issues dealing with rain, either. This is because aircraft are expected to encounter rainy weather periodically and engineers have designed jet engines to withstand certain amounts of water.

The most powerful jet engines you can find on commercial planes and most modern fighter jets are bypass engines, commonly referred to as turbofan engines. The "bypass" name comes from the fact that some of the air the engine sucks in bypasses the engine's main core. The air pushed around the engine's core is known as the cold air stream. Any water that gets through there isn't coming into contact with anything electrical and will simply turn to water vapor when it's expelled and mixes with the hot stream from the core.

Any water that gets into the core wouldn't be able to withstand heat in the combustor, where air and fuel mix before an electric spark ignites it. The temperature in there can reach around 3,000 degrees, turning any water into steam. It would require a lot of rain water to put out that flame.

