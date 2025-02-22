Why Do Ram Trucks Have Math Formulas Under The Center Console?
Ram trucks are built for hauling, towing, and tackling tough jobs. But did you know they also come with a hidden math lesson? Over the years, automakers have embraced Easter eggs — hidden design elements that add a unique touch to their vehicles — and Ram is no exception. One of the most intriguing Easter eggs can be found on the Ram 1500 pickup truck from 2019 onward.
Owners have noticed an unexpected feature hidden beneath the center console lid: a collection of mathematical formulas, charts, and measuring tools. At first glance, this might seem like a helpful reference for construction workers and engineers. However, its real purpose has more to do with manufacturing than mathematics.
During the development of the rockin' Ram 1500, designers encountered a challenge with the molding process for the center console lid. The plastic used to form the lid needed to be poured directly into the center of the mold. However, this left a visible drop circle on the underside of the lid. Since this part of the console is frequently seen when opened, designers needed a creative way to disguise the imperfection. Instead of a simple textured pattern, they opted for an Easter egg. It includes an intricate layout of mathematical tools and math formulas that blend seamlessly into the design.
What are these math formulas & what do they mean?
What's under the center console lid of a Ram truck looks like something straight out of a geometry textbook. The markings include a protractor, a right-angle ruler, and a decimal-to-fraction conversion chart. They even incorporate the Pythagorean theorem — the classic math formula for calculating the sides of a right triangle (a² + b² = c²). There are also various rulers and measurement conversions.
This hidden detail is part of Ram's heritage of incorporating Easter eggs. In fact, it was Jeep that started the Easter egg tradition with the 1997 Wrangler TJ, adding the brand's iconic seven-bar grille design to the hood cowling. Easter eggs then extended to other models under the Stellantis umbrella, including Ram.
Beyond aesthetic reasons, the math formulas under the center console don't serve a purpose. Still, they tie into Ram's work-focused theme, reinforcing the brand's image of vehicles built for professionals. And whether or not you're a math enthusiast, it's a fun little detail that gives Ram trucks a unique touch.
Other hidden easter eggs in Ram trucks
Ram trucks are full of clever design touches, and the math formulas under the center console lid are just one example. One of Ram's most interesting Easter eggs can be found in the high-performance 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Under the airbox cover, there's an engraving of a Tyrannosaurus rex devouring a Velociraptor. This isn't just a random dinosaur battle. It is actually a direct jab at the TRX's biggest rival, the Ford F-150 Raptor. The engraving makes it clear that Ram sees itself as the dominant force in the high-performance truck market.
Another Easter egg can be found in the taillights of the Ram Rampage. The brand incorporated the design of the American flag into the LED taillights, cleverly integrating the red stripes and white stars into the light pattern. This patriotic touch pays homage to Ram's roots without being overly flashy. It's a subtle but meaningful way to express national pride.