4 Cheaper Alternatives To The BMW M5

Every time BMW introduces a new model to its M line, the car community greets it with acclaim. In most cases, M cars are beautiful, well-engineered, and blisteringly fast, which is how they became one of the industry's most significant and best-respected performance car lineups. However, BMW received mixed reactions when it presented the brand-new M5 (code name G90).

While few could argue with immense firepower coming from the 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, which pushed out 717 hp with the help of a hybrid system, people criticized the car's design, overly complicated tech, and weight. With a heavy battery pack, electric motors, and an all-wheel-drivetrain, the 2025 BMW M5 is an almost 2.5-tone car, far from the ideals of the lightweight, driver-oriented performance sedan it once was. However, there is one thing everybody agrees on: the price. The 2025 BMW M5 has grown not just in sheer size but also in price, and to get one, you are looking at base price of around $123,000 MSRP. Add just a few options, and the price will quickly exceed $130,000. Even though the M5 is an impressive car, let's explore what you can get for a similar price if you want a new, performance luxury sedan.

