4 Cheaper Alternatives To The BMW M5
Every time BMW introduces a new model to its M line, the car community greets it with acclaim. In most cases, M cars are beautiful, well-engineered, and blisteringly fast, which is how they became one of the industry's most significant and best-respected performance car lineups. However, BMW received mixed reactions when it presented the brand-new M5 (code name G90).
While few could argue with immense firepower coming from the 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8, which pushed out 717 hp with the help of a hybrid system, people criticized the car's design, overly complicated tech, and weight. With a heavy battery pack, electric motors, and an all-wheel-drivetrain, the 2025 BMW M5 is an almost 2.5-tone car, far from the ideals of the lightweight, driver-oriented performance sedan it once was. However, there is one thing everybody agrees on: the price. The 2025 BMW M5 has grown not just in sheer size but also in price, and to get one, you are looking at base price of around $123,000 MSRP. Add just a few options, and the price will quickly exceed $130,000. Even though the M5 is an impressive car, let's explore what you can get for a similar price if you want a new, performance luxury sedan.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
The Cadillac V models have been worthy competitors to BMW M cars for decades, offering massive performance, world-class handling, and luxury features but for noticeably less money. The current CT5-V Blackwing has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 668 hp, which can launch this premium sedan to 3.4 seconds from zero to 60 mph, which is a bit quicker as the 2025 BMW M5. However, the CT5-V Blackwing has several distinctive advantages.
The first is that it is standard with a six-speed manual transmission, which is almost unique in this segment. It further promotes this model as the enthusiasts' choice, offering outstanding performance and more engagement. The second is the price, and although the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is not cheap, at $99,090, it is a bargain compared to the M5. The third important thing is that Cadillac is over 1100 lbs lighter than BMW, which indeed affects driving dynamics.
Mercedes AMG GT53 4-Door
If you are looking for a fast, mid-size, four-door Mercedes with sporty styling and excellent performance, the AMG GT lineup is what you need. At the moment, Mercedes does not have a current E-Class AMG performance model, so the most direct M5 competitor is the AMG GT, which is available in three flavors — AMG GT45, GT53, and GT63.
Even though the GT63 S has 630 hp and performance very similar to the M5, it is significantly more expensive, so we will take a look at the GT53, which starts at $112,000 MSRP. This elegant 4-door coupe is powered by a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, turbocharged engine delivering 429 hp. With the help of the Mercedes 9-speed automatic, the AMG GT53 will accelerate to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, which is not as fast as the BMW M5 but still plenty quick. One of the advantages of this model is its sleek design and fantastic levels of grip, making the AMG GT53 an exciting choice.
Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
The Porsche Panamera is offered in seven distinctive models, with the blisteringly fast but eye-wateringly expensive Turbo S E-Hybrid at the top of the range. But, if we look at what is closest to the 2025 BMW M5 in terms of price and performance, we will find that the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid fits the bill.
With a $117,000 MSRP, it is just under BMW's price point, and with 463 hp from a 2.9-liter, turbocharged V6 engine with a hybrid system, it is way down on power, too. But, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is equipped with sportier suwspension, capable all-wheel-drive, fast-shifting automatic transmission, and specially calibrated dampers, which help the car utilize all of its power and deliver pretty competent zero to 60 mph times. This version is capable of sprinting to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, which is slower than the BMW M5 but by no means slow. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid (a grade above) delivers the exact acceleration figures of the M5 but is also $5,000 more expensive.
Audi RS7
Even though the 2025 RS7 has a slightly higher base price than the 2025 M5 at $128,000 MSRP, it comes better equipped standard and represents a sound alternative to the BMW. In fact, since the current RS7 is an older model, customers can get some discounts that will lower the base price. Regardless of the cost, the Audi RS7 is one of the last fully ICE, performance four-door models on the market and an amazing car in its own right.
Under the hood is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine, which pumps out 621 hp and sends the power over 8-speed automatic to the legendary Quattro AWD drive train. The result is explosive performance and zero to 60 mph time, which is even better than the BMW M5's. Audi RS7 can hit it in just 3.3 seconds, which makes a compelling argument in favor of this model. With an understated design, low silhouette, and somewhat stealthy look, the RS7 is a better option for people looking for a discrete but lightning-fast four-door machine.