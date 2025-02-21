8 Things That Could Happen Without Net Neutrality

The net neutrality debate is playing out like a broken record, except this time, the tune is your access to a fast and equitable internet. Less than a year after the FCC restored net neutrality, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the monumental regulations first established in 2015. The Trump administration, for its part, is unlikely to step in; with incoming FCC chair Brendan Carr — a former telecommunications lawyer — championing the decision as a "win for the country."

Before discussing the implications of the 6th Circuit Court's ruling, let's ensure we operate off the same definitions. As the FCC described it (in a web page that the current administration has since deleted), net neutrality means that broadband internet is treated as an "essential service." Under net neutrality, ISPs must meet the same standard of "just and reasonable" conduct as your utility providers. For simplicity's sake, think of this as protecting users' access to the internet, the "openness" of the internet — all websites can be accessed and hosted equally — and the availability and security of the connections.

The ruling returns the United States to a system of scattered protections with little to no cohesion, forming a sort-of Swiss cheese of internet regulation. Although at least 35 states have introduced net neutrality legislation, only four have passed comprehensive regulations. This projects a spotty landscape moving forward, as differing requirements may worsen an already widening gap in internet access. What might happen now that plans to restore net neutrality appear dead in the water? Let's take a look at the potential consequences.

